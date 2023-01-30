Is the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X worth buying in 2023?

Considered to be a powerhouse by many, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is a high-end CPU that's targeted towards content creators and enthusiastic gamers. Based on the TSMC 5nm FinFET technology, this CPU delivers amazing performances for both gaming and production purposes. In general, this processor performs exceptionally well in any task that it's used for.

The Ryzen 9 7950X was officially launched back in September 2022. Although it hasn't been very long since its release, the processor already faces tough competition in the market, especially from its rivals, Intel. Hence, users looking to buy a flagship CPU for their rig in early 2023 might be confused about which processor to choose. Should they opt for AMD or Intel?

This article discusses the various pros and cons of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and whether or not this CPU is still worth buying in 2023.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: A high-performance processor with a few shortcomings

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is a high quality GPU that caters to the needs of those that require the best processing capabilities. It boasts 16 cores and 32 threads, facilitating smooth multitasking. Although all of these cores run at a base clock of 4.5 GHz, they can be boosted up to 5.7 GHz, ensuring smooth framerates in the latest video games.

Moreover, this CPU comes with an integrated GPU that allows users to use their PCs without the need for a dedicated graphics card. While it may not be the best option for gaming, it provides sufficient display capabilities for basic tasks, with a GPU core count of two that runs at a base clock of 400 MHz.

In terms of overall performance, the CPU performs similarly to Intel's i9-13900K when it comes to gaming, with one beating the other by fairly small margins depending on the game and the workload. According to Jarrod'sTech's findings, the i9-13900K was only 2.1% faster on average in the twenty-five video games that he tested at 1080p resolution. This minimal difference is further reduced in 4K, where the i9 beats the Ryzen 9 by only 0.3%.

Unfortunately, all of this performance comes at a cost. With a TDP of 170W, the CPU is extremely power-hungry. As a result, users will have to make hefty investments into proper cooling and airflow in their cases if they want this chip to run cool and last longer. Interestingly, AMD has rated the max operating temperature or TjMax of this CPU at 95°C.

Based on AMD's latest Zen 4 microarchitecture, the CPU requires an AM5 socket. Unlike Intel's i9-13900K, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X doesn't support DDR4 RAM modules, which is why users planning to upgrade from a Ryzen 5000 or 3000 series processor will require a new motherboard and new DDR5 RAM kits.

Conclusion - Is it worth buying in 2023?

When it comes to making the final decision, it all comes down to the user's requirements and budget. While the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X comes at a price point of $699, the Intel i9-13900K costs $589. However, they are rarely available for purchase at their original price points.

Users who want to build a system that will last several generations should opt for the AMD card. Team Red's upgrade path is fairly straightforward, with customers able to use the same socket for multiple generations. At the same time, they should be prepared to invest in a proper cooling system as the chip can get extremely hot.

Users who already own an FCLGA1700 socket motherboard and/or DDR4 RAM kits should consider purchasing the Intel CPU. If users don't require an integrated GPU, they can choose the KF variant of the processor, which comes at a lower price point and performs identically but lacks an iGPU.

