How to complete Dead Space Remake side mission "Scientific Methods"?

Dead Space, the iconic survival-horror classic of the 2000s, finally received the remake treatment it deserved. Developed by the now defunct studio- Visceral Games, Dead Space is easily one of the most influential survival-horror games, inspiring countless future titles within the sci-fi horror sub-genre.

While the 2008 original still holds up as a great nostalgia trip for fans, through the abandoned and claustrophobic hallways of USG Ishimura, it has started to show its age regarding gameplay and visuals. This is where the remake comes in, adding a massive visual overhaul, courtesy of EA's proprietary Frostbite engine, as well as some key changes in its gameplay and narrative delivery, to bring it closer to modern survival-horror games.

One of the key new additions to the Dead Space Remake is the addition of side missions, allowing players to delve into optional quests that reward them with resources, weapon upgrades, and RIG suit schematics. One such side mission is the "Scientific Methods," which spans multiple chapters and rewards players with a beneficial weapon upgrade.

Completing the "Scientific Methods" side mission in Dead Space Remake

The Scientific Methods quest is accessible fairly early in the game, with it being available from chapter 2 onwards. You can start the side mission anytime between chapter 2 and chapter 7, giving you ample time to accept and complete the objectives while exploring USG Ishimura.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Scientific Methods side mission in Dead Space Remake:

To start the mission, you must head to the Main Lab, accessible from Chapter 2.

In the Main Lab, head to Nicole's office on the bottom-most floor.

Inside the office, you will find various bits of loot, including an audio log, which you’ll need to listen to in order to start the mission.

The first step of the mission will ask you to investigate the Emergency Room, which is only accessible after progressing through a significant portion of the chapter.

Once you reach the Emergency Room, you’ll be able to find and play a recording of Nicole.

After listening to the recording, you will need to progress through the main story until you complete chapter 3 and make it to the Deck.

On the Deck, you will need to go to the Preparation Room, the Machine Shop, and finally towards the Calibration Room.

Here, you can find and play another recording of Nicole.

Next, you will need to progress through a substantial portion of the main story until you reach the Mining Deck.

Once on the Mining Deck, you must go to the Maintenance sub-deck and head to the Secure Storage room.

You can power four doors and take whatever you may find inside, including resources, quest-related items, or even a Necromorph.

To complete the Scientific Methods mission, you will want to open the second door and listen to the audio log you find inside it.

The final objective will require you to head towards the Crew Deck and find Mercer's Room, which can be found in the Deluxe Suites within the Guest Consultancy Suites.

In the room to the other end of Mercer's Room, you will find the final recording from Nicole, which you will need to listen to finish the mission.

After concluding the Scientific Methods side mission, you can pick the Force Gun upgrade from a nearby table in Mercer's Room. The Force Gun is one of the most overpowered weapons in the Dead Space Remake and one that can be used to mow down hordes of Necromorphs without breaking a sweat.

