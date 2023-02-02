Dead Space Remake all weapons ranked

The Dead Space remake is a true-to-source, incredibly faithful recreation of the original 2008 title. While tasteful additions and gameplay improvements have been added in the remake, they only enhance the experience further and do not detract from the original horror classic's vision.

As such, one of the several changes in the Dead Space remake are the weapons - overhauled to make them more responsive and just as effective as they were in the original. The game has eight such weapons, with the eighth one being unlockable after completing the game once in the Impossible difficulty.

This article will attempt to rank the weapons in terms of their usefulness and damage. Spoilers will follow.

Note: This list is subjective and represents the writer's opinions.

Plasma Cutter and 7 other weapons in the Dead Space remake, each with their own strengths

While gamers can choose from 7 weapons at the end of the campaign of Dead Space (with the eighth weapon being unlocked on a playthrough of the Impossible difficulty), each weapon has its own use and particular advantage/disadvantage. That being said, some weapons are indeed more worth investing into than others, and are listed as follows:

8) Contact Beam

The Contact Beam in action (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

Found within Chapter 4, the Contact Beam is one of the lower-ranked weapons on our list. Despite having its uses and a decent damage output, the Contact Beam has a much slower firing rate and a mediocre upgrade path.

7) Force Gun

The alt-fire mode of the Force Gun in action (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

The Force Gun is one of the better weapons in Dead Space and is found in Chapter 6. This unique weapon fires a powerful wave at enemies, easily dismembering them. This gun also can hold in a lot of ammunition per reload, albeit at the cost of a slower firing rate. Using stasis is recommended in combination with this weapon, as is the alternate firing mode, which can trap enemies in a gravity well.

6) Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle in action in the Dead Space remake (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

Acquired early on in the game during the events of Chapter 2, the Pulse Rifle is similar to a submachine gun in both its damage and firing rate. Players equipping this gun can empty its ammunition onto an enemy within seconds, making it incredibly useful. However, its damage is rather mediocre at the start of the game.

The alternate firing mode launches proximity grenades that can also be detonated to deal massive damage.

5) Flamethrower

The Flamethrower in use (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

Found during the events of Chapter 3, the Flamethrower is a unique addition to Issac's arsenal. It is very effective against groups of enemies, especially against Swarmers. The alternate firing mode of the Flamethrower will launch a flame wall, cutting across enemies.

It should be kept in mind, however, that the weapon is effectively useless in vacuum sections.

4) Line Gun

The Line Gun in the Dead Space remake (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

The Line Gun is unlockable during the events of Chapter 5 and releases a horizontal beam that dishes out damage to anything it touches. It has a very high damage output and can easily cut through the necromorphs. Unfortunately, the gun has a slow rate of fire.

The alternate firing mode of the Line Gun plants a series of horizontal lasers that damage any enemies that pass through it.

3) Ripper

The Ripper in action in the Dead Space remake (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

The Ripper is found during the events of Chapter 3 and consists of a rotary saw. Using this weapon is relatively straightforward - aim and grind through the necromorphs to easily dismember them within seconds.

While the weapon deals tremendous damage, it is offset by a concise range that requires players to get close to an enemy to use it effectively.

The somewhat mediocre alternate firing mode launches the blade at the enemy.

2) Foam Finger Gun

Issac brandishing the super secret Hand Cannon (Image via YouTube/AshesWolf)

This gag weapon is only unlockable after beating Dead Space on the Impossible difficulty. Also known as the Hand Cannon, the weapon resembles a giant red foam finger, with various sound effects from Issac himself.

It is arguably the most potent weapon in the game, dealing humongous amounts of damage and having no reload animation, but obtaining it is no easy feat.

1) Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter in action (Image via YouTube/Shirrako)

The first weapon players obtain arguably the most useful of the lot. Players can alternate between vertical and horizontal shots that cut through enemies, easily dismembering them. It is also the easiest weapon to learn to use, and though it starts relatively weak, an upgraded Plasma Cutter can easily mow down enemies.

The weapon also holds a decent amount of ammunition and is handy against almost all enemy types.

The Dead Space remake was released on January 27, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

