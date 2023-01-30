How to get Hand Canon foam gun in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake, a third-person horror game set in space, is a remake of the original. It follows the story of Isaac Clarke, who is sent to Ishimura, a mining spaceship, for repairs. When he gets there, he finds that the spaceship is infested with mutated human corpses and must ensure his survival and that of the remaining crew.

The game features a lot of gore and horror elements as Isaac navigates through the ship to uncover more of its secrets. It not only overhauls the graphics with next-gen visuals but also adds many new characters, missions, a new ending, a new gravity physics system, and much more.

Players can equip a whole host of weapons and suits that can help them in their missions, and many fans have been desiring the addition of a famous secret weapon in the Dead Space remake. The official Dead Space Twitter even teased this weapon, called the Hand Cannon, which is more of a joke weapon introduced in the franchise's second title.

While it looks like a foam finger that people tend to buy at sports stadiums, it is still a powerful weapon and is awarded to the best players. This guide aims to cover all the necessary information needed to get this weapon.

Players will need to complete the Dead Space remake to get the Hand Cannon foam gun.

Getting this gun is no easy task. Players must complete the game at its greatest difficulty, aptly named “Impossible.” The description even states that a special gun and suit will be rewarded to the player upon completing this mode. The weapon they mention here is most likely talking about Hand Cannon.

Completing the game at this difficulty level will not be easy for anyone. Readers can look here for some helpful guides. They will also find more news and info about the Dead Space remake on that page.

Once the game is complete, players will be rewarded with 50,000 credits, ten nodes, several text logs, a level 6 suit, and, most importantly, New Game+. As mentioned, the impossible difficulty level also unlocks the Burnished Suit and Hand Cannon.

To access the Dead Space remake's foam gun, gamers need to start New Game+. This mode is much more complex than the normal one and features new monsters and secrets to uncover. New Game+ carries over all the weapons, items, and credits the player might have been holding at the end of the game.

These resources can be accessed at the storage in the shops. When players get to a shop, they need to scroll over to the Storage tab to find the Secret weapon.

This weapon was designed to be a fun Easter egg in the Dead Space remake. It has a voice saying “bang bang” as the player shoots, but it is incredibly powerful. In the gameplay footage, the player can be seen taking out New Game+ versions of Necromorphs in one shot with this weapon. Needless to say, the Hand Cannon can be used to turn the game into a cakewalk.

