How to get and upgrade the Line Gun in Dead Space remake

The Ishimura in Dead Space Remake is home to various weapons, including those made from engineering tools adapted for combat. One such weapon is the Line Gun, a potent weapon that can easily be overlooked if you're not paying attention.

The Line Gun is especially effective against certain necromorphs as players progress along the chapters. Players must be diligent in obtaining and using the Line Gun and keep an eye out for it.

The gun can be obtained on two different occasions. This feature lists the Line Gun's location in Dead Space Remake and the various upgrade options available.

Everything you need to know about the Line Gun in Dead Space Remake: Where to find it, upgrade options, locations, and more

The Line Gun can be obtained in Dead Space Remake during either Chapter 4 or Chapter 5.

Chapter 4

The Line Gun can be obtained for the first time during Chapter 4: "Obliteration Imminent." Keep an eye out for it as you play through the chapter, as it can easily be missed.

In Chapter 4, you can obtain the Line Gun early by going to the Emergency Storage Room immediately after obtaining the Level 2 Security Clearance from Hammond in the Captain's Nest.

Chapter 5

If you missed the Line Gun in Chapter 4, don't worry, it can also be obtained in Chapter 5: "Lethal Devotion."

To get it, encounter the Hunter in the Emergency Room and then unlock and enter the ER Hallway A. Look for a room with level 2 security clearance to unlock it. You will find the Line Gun on the floor and other supplies, including a Node, which can be used to upgrade the weapon or another weapon in the inventory.

What is the Line Gun in the Dead Space Remake?

The Line Gun is a more improved and lethal version of the Plasma Cutter, featuring a wider beam that can take out an enemy's legs in one shot. However, it uses more ammunition, and the projectiles cannot be rotated.

The Line Gun has an alternative secondary function that allows you to lay laser mines, which will amputate the limbs of any enemies that pass by. These mines can be collected later to refill ammunition.

Line Gun Stats

Primary Ammo: Line Racks

Secondary Ammo: Laser Mines

Stat Type Base Max Damage (DMG) 150 pts 300 pts Capacity (CAP) 05 11 Reload Time (REL) 2.50 secs 1.75 secs Projectile Speed (SPD) 50m/sec 70 m/secs Rate of Fire (ROF) 55 rpm 85 rpm

Line Gun upgrade options, locations, and effects

The Line Gun has three upgrades that can be found in the Dead Space Remake. Below, we have compiled a list of all three and how to get them.

1) Ionized Capacitor Upgrade

Effect: Greatly increases Laser Trap damage.

How to get: Can be purchased from the Store using 11500 Credits.

2) Precision Laser Upgrade

Effect: Laser Traps have three targeting lasers instead of one.

How to get: Located inside a Master Override Box in Hydroponics.

3) Photon Energizer Upgrade

Effect: Greatly Increases Laser Trap damage.

How to get: Found in a Level 3 Clearance room after exiting the Chemical Lab in Medical.

