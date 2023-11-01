Everything you need to know about Lies of P's November update

Lies of P is arguably the most polished and engaging souls-like role-playing game out there that isn't made by FromSoftware. Despite the game coming from a relatively small indie developer, Round 8 Studios, and being published by an equally lesser-known publisher, Neowiz, it has still managed to garner widespread critical acclaim due to its sheer quality.

The game has even sold more than a million copies worldwide despite being a day-one Xbox Game Pass offering. To celebrate the sales milestone and thank players, Round 8 Studios recently held a small developer livestream titled "Director's Letter."

The livestream essentially gave fans a look at the plans Neowiz and Round 8 Studios have for the future of Lies of P and the upcoming November patch. It also offered a glimpse at the DLC expansion that's currently in development for the game.

Here's a quick rundown of all the new things that you can expect from the upcoming November update for Lies of P.

Quality-of-life features, weapon customization system overhaul, and everything else coming to Lies of P with November update

Quality-of-life changes

With the November update installed, Lies of P players will get one of the most crucial combat upgrades, the Rising Dodge, as a default skill. This skill allows you to quickly roll after getting staggered.

Currently, Rising Dodge is only available as an unlockable skill, requiring you to invest two Quartz on it. There are also other changes coming to the title, such as additional Quartz available at the start of the game, a more generous parry window in the base New Game, and more.

Cosmetics and additions

One of the biggest aspects that drives the gameplay in any role-playing game is customization. Lies of P delivers a rather robust weapon customization and upgrade system. However, it somewhat fumbles with the armor and cosmetic customization. This is something that the upcoming November update is going to address.

Currently, you only have the option to choose an outfit with headgear for the game's protagonist. With the November update, you will have a new option in the outfits menu, where you can choose different glasses for the protagonist, separate from the headgear.

Weapon balancing changes

Lastly, the November update will bring new weapon balance changes, albeit with a twist. The update will nerf certain weapons and handle combinations, especially the more obscure ones, such as the Mjolnir hammer and the Electric Coil Stick handle, which, in the current version of the game, aren't viable.

The update will also buff certain weapons to make them much more impactful and useful in combat. Round 8 Studios did not give specifics on which weapons will get buffed. However, the developer did promise to share updates on the patch notes soon.

Lies of P is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.