Lies of P guide: How to obtain Technique Crank?

Lies of P takes a ton of inspiration from FromSoftware's Souls-like role-playing games while also introducing its own spin to the formula. Although the game's progression and combat seem quite familiar to titles like Sekiro, Bloodborne, and even Elden Ring, there are plenty of elements that set Lies of P apart from other Souls-likes.

One such unique aspect is its weapon alteration/ scaling system, which, although quite simple, adds a ton of depth to the already robust combat system of the game. The weapon alteration essentially allows you to change how a particular weapon scales with different attributes, making them more effective depending on your build.

To alter your weapon of choice, you need to find and collect certain resources called "Cranks," which can be earned through a variety of means. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the Technique Crank in Lies of P.

How to acquire the Technique Crank in Lies of P?

The Technique Crank is essentially found as a loot drop from elite enemies in the game, mostly midway through the story. You can also get the Technique Crank from hidden treasure chests in certain areas. However, the best way to get the resource is to buy it from Venigni's personal butler - Pulcinella, at Hotel Krat.

It should be mentioned that the Technique Crank is available in very limited quantity at Pulcinella, with stocks only refilling as you progress through the main story and collect supply boxes called - "Great Venigni's Collection." These supply boxes not only refill previously exhausted stock at Pulcinella's shop but also add new items for you to purchase.

The Technique Crank can be used to scale any weapon towards the "technique" attribute, regardless of its damage type. While you can choose to scale any weapon towards technique using the Crank, it's best used to maximize the efficiency of weapons that are already scaled towards the attribute.

Technique is essentially the "dexterity" attribute in Lies of P, reserved for weapons that are agile, deal a ton of damage over time, and have lower defensive attributes. Weapons like the Fencing sword, the Trident, and even the "Double Dragon" Katana, which is arguably the most powerful weapon in Lies of P, are all great technique-based options.

It should also be mentioned that in order to maximize the efficiency of a technique-based weapon, you will also need to have plenty of skill points invested into the attribute.

If you aren't currently running a technique build, you can always respec at the Saintess of Mercy statue or the Golden Seed tree to try out alternatives like the Double Dragon Katana.