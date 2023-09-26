Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat Corrupted Parade Master

Much like FromSoftware's souls-borne games, Lies of P features some really challenging boss fights. From the Scrapped Watchman to Fallen Archbishop, Andreus, Lies of P features a plethora of bosses that will test your skill and flexibility with the game's combat system.

However, nothing compares to the bosses you will face in the final stretch of the game's story. One such boss is the Corrupted Parade Master, a decay-infested version of the very first boss of the game. Although it is technically a reskin of the game's opening boss fight, the Corrupted Parade Master is far from a pushover.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Corrupted Parade Master in Lies of P.

Note: This article contains mild story spoilers for Lies of P

Tips to easily defeat the Corrupted Parade Master in Lies of P

Being infested with decay, the Corrupted Parade Master does feature plenty of new tricks that will surprise you during the boss fight.

Firstly, the Corrupted Parade Master, unlike its regular counterpart, isn't vulnerable to "shock" elemental status.

Secondly, the boss is now capable of inflicting "decay" status on you, which quickly eats away at your weapon's durability. Lastly, the Corrupted Parade Master is capable of summoning small enemies during the boss fight, which, apart from dealing damage, makes it quite difficult to keep a steady lock on the boss.

There are plenty of strategies that can essentially trivialize this boss. Here are a few tips that will help you easily defeat the Corrupted Parade Master in Lies of P:

Much like any other decay-infested enemy type (corpse), the Corrupted Parade Master is highly susceptible to "overheat," as such flame-infused weapons or grindstone are a must against this boss.

Most of the attacks of the Corrupted Parade Master are very well telegraphed and can be easily parried or dodged. Make sure you stick to the right of the boss to avoid getting hit by the follow-up attack of its 3-hit combo.

Stick to charge attacks and blocks to wear down the boss and easily stagger it. High DPS weapons like the greatsword or spears are the best choice here. You can also use the Salamander dagger for its flame attacks.

The Corrupted Parade Master does summon two to three small enemies in the arena, which you should prioritize in order to avoid getting hit by them from the back or getting overwhelmed.

The Corrupted Parade Master can be quite tough, but it is also one of the best bosses, apart from the Puppet-devouring Green Monster, that teaches you the effectiveness of parrying attacks in the game. Once you defeat the Corrupted Parade Master, you will be able to visit Hotel Krat, and continue the story.