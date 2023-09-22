Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster

The Puppet-devouring Green Monster is easily the best "skill-check" boss fight in Lies of P, one that will force you to get accustomed to the game's combat system, before you can overcome it. Being one of the end-game bosses in the game, the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster not only comes with a hefty healthpool, but also two vastly distinct phases.

The boss fight might feel a tad intimidating at first, especially if you're not well-versed with Lies of P's parry-focused combat system. However, it isn't that tough once you do get the hang of the game's combat flow. The Puppet-Devouring Green Monster is essentially an introduction to the future boss fights that you will face on your way to completing the game.

While the Green Monster isn't easy by any metric, there are a few strategies to easily defeat the boss without having to worry too much about parrying every attack. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster in Lies of P.

Tips to easily defeat the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster in Lies of P

Although you can technically defeat the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster with any weapon you choose to use, or are comfortable with, it is best to use one with an elemental affinity attached to it. The biggest issue you will face with this boss fight in Lies of P is its speed and sheer strength. And not to mention, the boss has a plethora of combos that usually end with an unblockable attack.

While grindstones are a good option if you want to use a normal weapon, using those will require you to first reposition yourself. This can be a challenge due to the limiting size of the arena as well as the boss' agility. The best weapon I recommend for this boss is the Electric Coild Stick or the Salamander Dagger.

Here are a few strategies that should help you easily defeat the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster in Lies of P:

Although it might be tempting to summon the Spectre for this boss fight, I do recommed against it in order to keep the boss' attention exclusively towards you.

The trick to defeating the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster is to memorize its attack patterns and learn the parry timings. As such, you'd want the boss' undivided attention in order to better acquaint yourself with its moveset.

The first phase of this boss fight includes two attacks that you need to look out for. The first is a flailing attack that it performs at the start of the battle, and the second being a lunge attack that it can do at the end of any of its combos.

Fortunately, both can be easily parried, as long as you can time your blocks right. However, if you feel uncomfortable with your parry timings, you can always try and dodge its attacks.

It should be mentioned that the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster is highly susceptible to fire "overheat" elemental damage.

Once you manage to defeat the first phase, the battle gets much easier. Unlike any other boss in Lies of P, the second phase of Puppet-Devouring Green Monster is significantly easier than the first.

The second phase is essentially the Scrapped Watchman boss fight all over again, but with a few extra moves that you can easily dodge.

This phase is all about dodging from attacks and dealing damage in-between openings. This, having fought most mechanical bosses and enemies in the game, should not be much of an issue for you.

Although defeating the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster will take some time, with enough patience, perseverance, and practice, you can easily beat the boss. And in the process of learning its movesets and ways to counter them, you'll eventually get better at Lies of P's combat itself. This will help you tackle the bosses and enemies in the next few chapters.