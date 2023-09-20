Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat the King of Puppets

Since Lies of P draws heavy inspiration from FromSoftware's iconic action role-playing game Bloodborne, it's bound to feature some truly challenging boss fights. While some of the earliest bosses in Lies of P are nothing more than a pushover, the same cannot be said about the final boss of chapter 6—the King of Puppets.

As the boss that concludes the first half of Lies of P, the King of Puppets is a formidable force to be reckoned with, but it isn't impossible to defeat the boss, far from it. In fact, if you play your cards right, you might find the Puppet King to be far easier than some of the earlier bosses, such as the Scrapped Watchman or even the Parade Master.

However, if you aren't well-versed with the game's combat system, especially parry and counterattacks, you might have a tough time with this boss fight. Fortunately, there are quite a few strategies that you can employ to easily defeat the King of Puppets in Lies of P.

Tips to easily defeat the King of Puppets in Lies of P

The King of Puppets in Lies of P, much like the previous main story boss, the Fallen Archbishop, Andreus, is a multi-phase boss fight, one that will serve as the ultimate test of your combat skills. From wide-sweeping attacks to multi-hit combos, which are both difficult to dodge and parry, there are several ways the boss can deal damage to you.

And if that's not all, the King of Puppets has two vastly distinct phases, with completely different attacks and hitboxes. Fortunately, like other puppet enemy types, the King of Puppets is highly susceptible to "shock" elemental status, which, alongside well-timed parries and blocks, you can use to defeat it easily.

Here are a few strategies that will help you beat the King of Puppets in Lies of P:

While you can use whichever weapon you are comfortable with, I do recommend using the Electric Coil Stick, in part due to its insanely high DPS against puppet enemy types and also due to its ability to inflict shock damage without using a grindstone.

The first phase of the King of Puppets can be quite a pain to deal with. However, with a few charged heavy attacks with the Electric Coil Stick, you should be able to easily stagger the boss.

While it is entirely optional, I do recommend summoning the "Spectre" for this boss fight. It is very likely that the Spectre will die in the first phase, but its presence will keep the boss engaged long enough for you to hit multiple charged and critical attacks.

Most of the attacks in the first phase are easy to dodge. However, there are a few AoE attacks that have a fairly long telegraph, which you will need to run away from since those can't be dodged or parried.

Once you do beat the first phase, the real King of Puppets—Romeo—will emerge from its shell, marking the second phase of the boss fight.

The second phase is significantly more challenging and requires a good amount of perfect blocks before you can stagger the boss and deal any damage to it. The most reliable way to deal damage to the boss is using the three-hit light attack combo, along with a charged heavy finisher.

The boss does occasionally buff its weapon with "overheat," but if you time your attacks right, you can knock the boss out of the buffing animation, making the fight significantly easier. If you fail to disrupt the boss, it should not be much of an issue either, as most of its follow-up attacks are slashes that can be dodged and blocked.

The second phase does have significantly more health than the first phase, which makes it a bit of an endurance battle. However, using elemental weapons like the Electric Coil Stick does help deplete the boss' massive health bar relatively quickly.

Once you defeat the King of Puppets, you can progress through the story and craft one of the most powerful spears/sword hybrid weapons in Lies of P—the Puppet Ripper—using the boss' souls.