Lies of P combat guide: How to use and master the Legion Arms

Lies of P, Neowiz's latest souls-like action role-playing game, features quite a few cool tools and weapons to unlock as you progress through the story. Among many such unique weapons you'll have at your disposal are the Legion Arms, which essentially act as the secondary weapons in your arsenal.

The Legion Arms allow you to equip different passive as well as active weapons, which you can use in tandem with your primary weapon. They function quite similarly to the "Shinobi Prosthetic" in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, i.e., they works on limited ammunition/energy.

Initially, using the Legion Arms might feel slightly cumbersome due to juggling between regular strikes, heavy attacks, and blocks. However, once you're used to the Lies of P combat system, combining Legion Arm buffs and attacks will become second nature.

How to best utilize the Legion Arms during combat in Lies of P?

The Legion Arm is bound to your "LT" and "L2" button press on Xbox and PlayStation controllers, respectively. Some arms, like the Aegis Shield and the Rope Launcher, are passives, giving you a tool to gain specific advantages over an enemy. However, other arms, like the Pandemonium or the Flamethrower, are active elemental weapons.

While there are very specific scenarios wherein you will find use of the Legion Arms while exploring the diverse biomes of Lies of P, their best use case is the boss fights. For instance, in the boss fight against Fallen Archbishop Andreus, using the Flamburge Legion Arm can easily get you bonus damage on top of the regular damage dealt.

There are also some miniboss encounters wherein you will find plenty of use for the Legion Arms. During my first playthrough of Neowiz's latest RPG, I rarely used the weapon, partly because I focused most on the raw damage from my primary Greatsword. However, for my second playthrough, on New Game+, I extensively used them.

Using the Legion Arms and getting accustomed to them really helped me get past most of the early to mid-game sections on my second playthrough. Notably, these weapons feature a wide variety of upgrade paths that enhance the attack or passive buff capabilities of the tool. You can upgrade them at the central hub, i.e., Hotel Krat.

While you get access to the basic Legion Arm moveset right from the get-go, upgrading will require you to defeat the second main story boss - King's Flame Fuoco.