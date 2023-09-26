Lies of P: How to get the best strength weapon in the game

Similarly to FromSoftware's souls-borne games, Lies of P lets you find and craft some truly powerful and cool weapons, which not only let you mow down hordes of enemies effortlessly, but do so in a pretty spectacular fashion. And much like any other traditional souls-like, you can further enhance their effectiveness via upgrades.

All the weapons, from the starting one-handed swords to the end-game legendary elemental armaments, are equally as viable as others. However, objectively, some are a bit too powerful. One such weapon that unlocks fairly late into the game's story is the Frozen Feast - the most powerful strength (motivity) option.

Here's how you can unlock the Frozen Feast aka the most powerful strength weapon in Lies of P.

Note: This article contains mild story spoilers for Lies of P.

How to obtain the Frozen Feast strength weapon in Lies of P?

The Frozen Feast strength weapon (Image via Neowiz)

The Frozen Feast is essentially the "ultra greatsword" alternative in Lies of P, featuring a moveset that is quite reminiscent of weapons like Fume Ultra Greatsword from Dark Souls 3 or the Ruins Greatsword from Elden Ring.

As an added bonus, the Frozen Feast has the highest block defense stat of any weapon in the game.

Weighing at 31.1 units, it is also one of the heaviest weapons in the game, with a rather slow light attack and an equally cumbersome charged heavy attack. However, if you manage to hit enemies with even one swing of the Frozen Feast's light attack, you will be easily able to deal upwards of 700-800 damage, even in its stock form.

Unfortuantely, the Frozen Feast is unlocked quite late into the game's main story progression, which can be a bummer for strenght-build enthusiasts. You get to craft it from boss Champion Victor's soul in chapter 11. He isn't tough per se, but can be quite challenging due to his fast attacks and high defense.

Fortunately, Champion Victor, much like any other "corpse" enemy type in Lies of P, is highly susceptible to "overheat" elemental damage. You can use this to essentially trivialize the fight. Once you defeat him, you gain the ability to respec your attributes as well as access to his boss soul, which you can trade with Alidoro for the Frozen Feast.

The Froen Feast greatsord comes with a B-scaling in motivity, which you can further enhance to A-scaling with the use of a "motivity crank." Once upgraded to +5, it becomes an incredibly powerful weapon that can easily defeat even the toughest end-game bosses without much hassle in mere seconds. Moreover, it gives you the ability to block attacks with minimal damage the same time.