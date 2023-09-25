Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat the Puppet-Devouring Laxasia The Complete

Being a souls-like in the same vein as FromSoftware's iconic Dark Souls games, Lies of P rarely shies away from pushing you against challenging enemy and boss encounters. While its opening sections feature truly tough bosses like the Parade Master and the Archbishop, nothing comes close to the sheer spectacle and difficulty of the end-game behemoths.

One such end-game foe is Laxasia The Complete, arguably the most frustrating challenge in Lies of P. Guarding Simon Manus' tower, she is the first of the alchemist's experiments and possesses incredible might and agility that can easily overpower you.

With her two phases, elemental attacks, and a massive healthpool, Laxasia The Complete can be quite an intimidating boss fight in Lies of P. However, using the perfect set of weapons and proper knowledge of the combat system, you can easily defeat this boss.

Tips to easily defeat Laxasia The Complete in Lies of P

The biggest advantage Laxasia has over any other boss is her sheer agility and strength. Not only can she deal tremendous amounts of damage in a short burst, she can also quickly reposition herself after every hit.

Her ability to quickly dash around the arena makes this fight quite stressful. Fortunately, you can exploit her agility and box her down to a set of routine moves, which are quite easy to parry. Much like any humanoid boss in Lies of P, she is susceptible to "decay" and "overheat" elemental damage.

Here are a few strategies to easily defeat Laxasia The Complete in Lies of P:

While you can technically defeat Laxasia with a slow and heavy weapon, a faster one is highly recommended. It will help you easily counter most of her attacks while also dealing a ton of damage.

Secondly, I highly recommend not summoning the Spectre for this boss fight, as you want to parry most of Laxasia's attacks in order to stagger her. Summoning can make that process needlessly tedious.

Make sure you are good with your parry timings. The best way to ensure this is to practice parrying with your weapon of choice in the training ground at the Hotel. Remember, certain weapons have a passive parry moveset, which can be activated with the LB+Y button combination.

Don't try to rush against the boss. Having the decay or overheat grindstone in your utility slot is also highly recommended.

In her first phase, Laxasia has one big attack to look out for, the flurry of sword slashes, which, despite being tough to parry, is very easy to dodge since it barely has any tracking. Dealing with the first phase is all about timing your attacks.

The best time to deal damage to Laxasia in her first phase is after her three-hit combo or the sword slash flurry. The second phase follows a similar pattern, albeit with a few extra attacks and the lighting AOE.

Remember, the lighting flurry that the second phase starts with can be parried to deal a ton of damage to the boss. Also, this phase has very few windows where you can deal damage, as such, capitalizing on parries is the best bet.

When you do stagger Laxasia, do not immediately jump in for a critical attack, as she follows up with a few wild sword swings as well as a small lightning AOE. Keep your distance until you see the red marking in front of her.

Furthermore, if you can stand your ground and execute 13 consecutive perfect blocks, i.e., parries in the first phase, it will result in the boss immediately going to the second phase. This will save you a lot of time. Laxasia The Complete is tough, but with a bit of practice, dexterity, and a fully upgraded weapon, you can easily defeat her.