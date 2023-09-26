Lies of P skills guide: How to respec your attribute points and skills

Lies of P takes a lot of inspiration from FromSoftware's "souls-borne" games, featuring a similar gameplay and progression system, albeit with a few twists of its own. While the game retains the signature difficulty of the souls-borne games, it also adds some small quality-of-life changes to the gameplay, making Lies of P a bit more accessible than FromSoftware's older games.

One helpful feature that unlocks organically as you progress through the game's main story is the ability to respec or reallocate your skills and attribute points. However, the twist here is that this feature can be very easily overlooked if you're not paying attention to the game's environment as well as character dialogues.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to respec or reallocate your attribute points, skills, and Legion Arm upgrades in Lies of P.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Lies of P's main story.

How to respec your attribute points, skills, and Legion Arm upgrades in Lies of P?

Firstly, to respec and/or reallocate your attribute points, skills, and Legion Arm upgrades, you will need to find and interact with the Saintess of Mercy statue in chapter 10. However, apart from environmental cues and subtle hints about the place in a dialogue with Sophia, the game does not reveal much.

Fortunately, if you are thorough with your exploration and take the time to go through every nook and cranny of the levels, you will definitely not miss the Saintess of Mercy statue during your playthrough. However, given the location only unlocks in chapter 10, you will need to be very careful about spending your hard-earned Ergos on attributes.

The Saintess of Mercy statue can be found in the door next to the arena where you fight the elite enemy guarding the passage to the boss door in chapter 10. Unfortunately, to get access to the Saintess of Mercy statue, you will need to defeat the chapter's final boss - Champion Victor, which can be quite challenging on its own.

Luckily, much like any other human or corpse enemy type, Champion Victor is highly susceptible to "overheat" elemental damage, which you can use to your advantage against this boss. The boss also is quite easy to stagger with Fable Arts. Once you defeat Champion Victor, you will be rewarded with the key to the Saintess of Mercy statue room.

It should be mentioned that reallocating your perks will require a certain amount of Golden Seeds. You will also be able to reset your "P-organ" as well as Legion Arm upgrades at the Saintess of Mercy statue, allowing you to completely switch up your playstyle at the cost of some Golden Seeds. In New Game+, the Saintess of Mercy statue is unlocked from the start.