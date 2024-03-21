How to defeat Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin

Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin is one of the several bosses you will face during the game’s campaign. The commander of the “Black Ships”, Commodore Perry, can be found aboard his ship nestled on the coast of Yokohama, awaiting your ambush. He is the first boss players will face during the campaign, but he should not be taken lightly, as his barrage of attacks makes him a formidable foe.

Read on to learn more about defeating Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin and the viable strategies involved.

NOTE: Spoilers for Rise of the Ronin will follow. Discretion is advised.

How to beat Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin

Make sure to grab the Sabre. (Image via Team Ninja)

The battle against Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin begins as soon as you deal with the guards and climb up the ladder within his chambers. A startled Matthew Perry will be confronted by our two protagonists from the Veiled Edge and immediately spring into battle.

This battle is, for the most part, rather straightforward, and readers can refer to the following series of tips and tricks below for a breakdown of the same:

Before you head on to battle, make sure to grab both Perry’s Report and a Rifle along the way. You can also choose to unlock a Sabre from the chest within the quarters and equip it ahead of battle.

along the way. You can also choose to unlock a Sabre from the chest within the quarters and equip it ahead of battle. Perry will begin his assault on both party members. He is agile and precise, opting to use multiple combos with his attacks.

Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin can be a formidable foe. (Image via Team Ninja)

Remember to parry each attack with a perfectly timed press of the Triangle button in combat. Repeat this multiple times for multi-hit attacks.

in combat. Repeat this multiple times for multi-hit attacks. Once staggered, begin your offensive by unleashing a barrage of swift strikes at Perry. You can also execute special finishers by pressing the Triangle button when close to Perry , while he is staggered.

, while he is staggered. Perry can use heavy attacks, indicated by a red aura. This attack should be either dodged or parried to avoid taking massive damage and leaving you vulnerable to a finisher.

Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin is also capable of using firearms from a distance. Block or parry these shots to avoid being hit.

It is generally recommended to avoid using firearms at this stage of the game as they are rather slow and can be easily dodged by the enemy.

Use the explosive barrels to your advantage. (Image via Team Ninja)

Readers can also alternatively use the environment to their advantage. Use the R2 button to hook and pummel a set of explosive barrels to your foe to light him on fire and stagger him momentarily.

to light him on fire and stagger him momentarily. As always, make sure to use Medicinal items as and when required to heal.

Swap between the Veiled Edges at any point during battle to your advantage.

If the fight turns out to be too cumbersome, try lowering the difficulty via the in-game settings.

The game is now available for download on PS5. Unfortunately, Rise of the Ronin is not available on PC, as it is exclusive to the PlayStation console.

