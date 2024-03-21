All Rise of the Ronin graphics modes explored

The Rise of the Ronin graphics modes can be divided into 3 distinct options - Performance, Fidelity, and Ray Tracing. Developer Team Ninja has also added a plethora of other options to further fine-tune and customize your journey as a lone Ronin in the Bakumatsu era with the best combination of visuals and performance possible out of your PlayStation 5 console.

A breakdown of these visual settings can be found below, along with a recommendation of what to use.

All Rise of the Ronin graphics modes compared

What are the Rise of the Ronin graphics modes on offer? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players can adjust various settings in the Rise of the Ronin graphics menu. To access this menu, you must head to Options > System > Visuals. While it is possible to adjust most of these visual settings in-game, certain key settings require a game restart.

The choices include the following:

Graphics Mode : Choose between Prioritize FPS, Prioritize Graphics, and Ray Tracing modes. The Ray Tracing mode can only be set from the main menu and cannot be toggled while in-game.

: Choose between Prioritize FPS, Prioritize Graphics, and Ray Tracing modes. The Ray Tracing mode can only be set from the main menu and cannot be toggled while in-game. Screen Brightness : Adjust the image brightness.

: Adjust the image brightness. Frame Rate Limit : Toggle between Off and On. The Off mode targets 60 FPS, while the On mode caps the frame rate to 30. Note that the Frame Rate Limit cannot be applied in Prioritize FPS mode.

: Toggle between Off and On. The Off mode targets 60 FPS, while the On mode caps the frame rate to 30. Note that the Frame Rate Limit cannot be applied in Prioritize FPS mode. Motion Blur : Toggle motion blur on or off.

: Toggle motion blur on or off. Depth of Field : Toggle depth of field on or off.

: Toggle depth of field on or off. Chromatic Aberration : Toggle chromatic aberration on or off.

: Toggle chromatic aberration on or off. Vignetting : Toggle vignetting on or off.

: Toggle vignetting on or off. Noise Filter: Applies a film-grain-like effect. It can be toggled on or off.

Rise of the Ronin does feature many graphics options to tweak, which is quite nice to see implemented. The presence of 3 graphics modes, including a ray-tracing option, is also appreciated. However, performance is subpar, with severe frame pacing issues in many sections of the game. Curiously, the Ray Tracing preset performs better than the Prioritize Graphics setting, likely due to the lower internal resolution being used in the former.

Most players will want to use the Performance mode during their playthroughs, as the visual differences between the other modes (outside of resolution and frame rate) are largely minimal.

Recommended Rise of the Ronin graphics settings

Rise of the Ronin fails to impress with its visuals (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

A list of the recommended Rise of the Ronin graphics settings can be found below:

Graphics Mode : Prioritize FPS

: Prioritize FPS Frame Rate Limit : Unchanged/Off

: Unchanged/Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : On

: On Vignetting : Off

: Off Noise Filter: Off

The settings above should provide an optimal Rise of the Ronin experience for visuals and performance. The more adventurous players can attempt the Ray Tracing mode with uncapped frame rates, at the cost of jittery frame pacing in certain areas - but an otherwise smooth experience.