How to reset your Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin are used to progressively unlock a series of abilities for your custom character, making them stronger in the process. These points can be used on various in-game stats across four key pillars - Strength, Dexterity, Charm, and Intellect. As investing in these Skill Trees is quite the endeavor, readers should plan their builds accordingly beforehand.

That said, if you do make any unwanted changes along the way, developer Team Ninja has thankfully allowed for a way to completely reset your Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin - allowing for respeccing at will. Read on to learn more about the same in this PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Resetting your Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

Resetting Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin using the Longhouse (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Skill Points are a rare resource and must be carefully rationed between the four (STR, DEX, INT, CHR) stat pillars in Rise of the Ronin. While it is possible to reset your Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin, keep in mind that you will have to manually unlock each node once again after the process is complete.

The steps to follow are detailed below:

Head to a Longhouse . This is unlocked after progressing through the opening hours of the campaign when you get acquainted with Sakamoto Ryoma.

. This is unlocked after progressing through the opening hours of the campaign when you get acquainted with Sakamoto Ryoma. Enter the Longhouse to bring up an in-game menu.

Select the “Relax” tab .

. Under the Relax tab, select “Blade Repair” . Note that you will require a Brush Kit to proceed further.

. Note that you will require a Brush Kit to proceed further. You will be brought to a menu with a series of “Blade Sharpening Origins.” Select the Origin you wish to build upon. Each Origin offers unique perks and stat bonuses.

Hit the X button to confirm and reset your Skill Points .

. You will now be directed to the Skill Tree.

Select and unlock Skills as per your liking.

Hit the Options button to finalize .

. Exit the menus and your Longhouse to save your choices.

How to Obtain Brush Kits to reset your Skill Points

Obtaining a Brush Kit (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To reset your Skill Points, you must first purchase a Brush Kit. They can be bought from Black Marketeers scattered around the open world of Rise of the Ronin. Simply walk up to a Black Marketeer and proceed with the steps below to purchase the item:

Interact with the merchant using the X button.

This will bring up a menu. Head down to “Buy Sundries”.

Select the Brush Kit and press X to confirm the purchase.

Each Brush Kit can be bought against 10 special currency (indicated by an icon representing iron slabs).

As always, make sure not to overspend and ration your Skill Points accordingly.