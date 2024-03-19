3 ways Rise of the Ronin is different from Sekiro (and 3 ways they are similar)

Rise of the Ronin is an upcoming action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) developed by Team Ninja. Launching on March 22, 2024, it is based on a historical period in Japan where you must fight against imperials and villainous factions. Due to the background, you might wonder what separates this title from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The story's main objective is similar to the former, as they are set in similar environments.

Sekiro is one of the most popular games in this genre, so you might want to know if Team Ninja is incorporating any interesting features of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. To that end, this article discusses three ways the upcoming title is different from Sekiro and three ways they are similar.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Three things that separate Rise of the Ronin from Sekiro

1) Character customization

Character customization in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

Per Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin will offer the option to customize your playable character. You can customize the character’s visual features like face structure, body physique, facial hair, hairstyle, voice, scars, and more. Additionally, you can select different attire and gear for your character.

Sekiro, on the other hand, offers limited options in character customization. You cannot customize the facial features of the protagonist, Wolf. However, you are able to change attire as the story progresses.

2) Story format

Rise of the Ronin has been a trending topic in the gaming communities since Team Ninja announced that the storyline would depend on player choices. It means the story's climax will be unique based on the choices you make as you progress.

Sekiro doesn’t offer such an interactive experience. It features a single-story format where the climax (endgame) stays the same for all the players. As a result, you don’t get the chance to make choices to influence the outcome of the story.

Team Ninja is bringing a unique perspective to this genre that will keep the player base active and interested in their upcoming title.

3) Visual designs

Rise of the Ronin will feature an open-world map with a detailed visual design of 19th-century Japan. In the map, you will be able to experience the evolution of traditions, cultures, and technology that took place with the increasing influence of Western practices in the latter stages of the Edo period. Team Ninja has been vocal about providing a realistic representation of medieval Japan, and their upcoming title will likely feature such delicate details.

Sekiro is set in medieval Japan, but the map doesn’t offer much fine detailing of the environment. For instance, you wouldn’t find intricate details about the period on the map. Additionally, the former features an open-world experience, and Sekiro has a closed map.

Three similarities between Rise of the Ronin and Sekiro

1) Story setting

Rise of the Ronin is set the 19th century Japan when the Edo period was coming to an end. Similarly, Sekiro is set in 16th-century Japan when Buddhist philosophy was becoming an influential component of living during the Sengoku period.

Both titles feature similar components, including traditional location designs, costumes, and overall aesthetics.

2) Gameplay mechanics

Combat mechanics are based on parrying (Image via Team Ninja)

Team Ninja is popular for their smooth and fast-paced hack-and-slash combat system. Titles like Nioh and Nioh 2 feature such a system, but Rise of the Ronin will be based on strategy-based combat mechanics. You must dodge, parry, and stun enemies to deliver killing blows.

Sekiro features similar combat mechanics where you must deflect attacks, take advantage of the enemy’s posture and balance, and parry to deliver killing blows.

3) Melee-based combat

Both titles emphasize melee-based combat. The upcoming title will focus on short-range fights with melee weapons as the primary and mid-range firearms as the secondary, identical to Sekiro. The Katana is the primary weapon in both titles.

That concludes our foray into the three differences and similarities between Rise of the Ronin and Sekiro.

