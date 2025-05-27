Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon allows players to shape their character the way they want, similar to its inspirations in the Elder Scrolls series. From melee berserker and sneaky dagger-wielding assassins, to ranged spellcasters and necromancers, there is something for everyone. That said, if players realize that a specific playstyle is not for them, they can respec to rebuild their character.

This should let them freely reallocate skill and stat points as they see fit. Here's how to respec in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

How do you respec in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Origin Potion in inventory (Image via Awaken Realms)

While many games may have resepc stations or something similar to let players start from scratch, this title does things a little differently. Simply put, players must use a consumable called an Origin Potion to be able to revert to the basics. There are many skill trees in the game, and players will not know the extent of effectiveness of many skills until they try them out, so respeccing allows starting over.

The inventory icon for it and the in-game model are both a blue potion and can sometimes be found while exploring certain areas or purchased from vendors. Note that these potions are rare, so using them willy-nilly will not be possible. Players must be sure before using these Origin Potions due to their scarcity, so while the game offers some degree of freedom in creating a build, finalizing it before proceeding is important.

The item description for the Origin Potion reads as follows:

Resets your skill points and stat points

Once the item has been consumed, players can open the Character menu to find that all the skills and stat points invested up to that point have been refunded. Now, they can be freely reallocated to change the build and playstyle as they see fit. This is all there is to know about respeccing skills and stats in the latest open-world action RPG from publisher Awkaen Realms.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is out right now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

