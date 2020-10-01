Like every other week, Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges were leaked ahead of time by various leakers. Apart from ‘Collecting stone from Coral Castle’, there is another Marvel themed challenge, which requires players to use Black Panther’s kinetic shockwave to deal damage to an opponent after knocking him down. The challenge fetches 50,000 XP, which is double the normal reward.

Regardless, one particular challenge takes players all the way to Steamy Stacks, and that too quite literally. The particular challenge requires players to ‘Ride a zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks’. In this article, we will look at everything you need to know in order to complete the Fortnite Week 6 challenge.

Image Credits: GamesRadar

How to Ride A Zipline From Retail Row To Steamy Stacks in Fortnite?

First and foremost, you need to identify the precise location from where you can ride the zipline all the way to Steamy Stacks. This can be done by going to the farthest building towards the North-East of the Retail Row POI.

Image Credits: Fortnite Events, YouTube

The exact location falls inside coordinate H6. The zipline can be found on the roof of the building. For further information about the exact location, you can look at the following picture of the Fortnite map.

Once you get to the relevant location, all you need to do is ride the zipline. This can be done by pressing the ‘interact’ button once close to the zipline. Of course, as Steamy Stacks POI falls inside coordinates G2 and H2, the journey that you embark on is quite long.

Image Credits: VG247.com

You will have to ride the zipline multiple times until you reach Steamy Stacks. The challenge in itself, is rather straightforward, and does not require much work. However, it can prove to be quite boring, as Steamy Stacks is almost four coordinate blocks away from Retail Row.

Advertisement

Furthermore, you should keep a look out for enemies who will all be rushing to this particular zipline to complete the challenge. Once you reach Steamy Stacks, you will get a notification about the completion of the relevant challenge. The challenges fetches 25,000 XP, and is easy enough to perform. You can look at the following video for further help.