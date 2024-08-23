How does Ringmaster Strongman Tonic Work in Dota 2? 

Ringmaster is the first Dota 2 hero to be released during the Facets and Innate Ability era. The new support hero debuted without his Facets and Aghanim's Scepter upgrade. However, his Innate Ability, Dark Carnival Barker does justice to the debutant as players can now use three different spells along with the existing generic ones. Strongman Tonic, arguably the strongest out of the trio, is the only one that can be targeted on allies.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Strongman Tonic in Dota 2.

Breakdown of Ringmaster's Strongman Tonic in Dota 2

Strongman Tonic increases HP by eight seconds in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The following is the official spell description of the Strongman Tonic in Dota 2:

Strongman Tonic

Use: Forcefully Imbibe

Temporarily increases an allied hero's Strength by 5 plus 1.5 per Ringmaster's level for eight seconds. The effect holds for four seconds and then deteriorates over the duration.

How to use the Strongman Tonic in Dota 2?

Use the Strongman Tonic on fleeing allies to save them from imminent deaths (Image via Valve)

Whenever an enemy hero dies within 925 units your hero will receive a Souvenir charge and, with it, one of the three possible spells. Strongman Tonic, as mentioned before, is one such spell that will appear randomly after getting a charge with a 1 in 3 probability chance.

You can identify the Strongman Tonic’s icon by a blue potion with a wooden cork, located on the left side of the Wheel of Wonder ability icon. Follow these steps to use the Strongman Tonic on your Dota 2 allies:

Press the assigned hotkey to activate "Forcefully Imbibe" and your cursor will appear.

Click on yourself or an allied hero who is in dire need of extra strength.

If cast on an ally, a potion will be thrown on the target, causing them to grow in size and receive extra strength and HP.

If cast on yourself, your hero will go through the same strength bonus effects.

Obtaining the Strongman Tonic during the laning stage is not an easy task. The Innate Ability relies heavily on your skill to stay around kills. The more kills around your Ringmaster, the better your chances of getting Strongman Tonic.

What does the Strongman Tonic do in Dota 2?

When used on an ally or yourself, the total HP will increase by 5 + 1.5 per Cogliostro Kettle's level for eight seconds. However, the total strength will slowly fade away after four seconds. The final seconds of the tonic might be fatal for some users as spells like Maledict, Wraithfire Blast, Burning Spears, and more do after damage and can eliminate them.

FAQs on Ringmaster's Strongman Tonic in Dota 2

Q) Can the Strongman Tonic be dispelled by other heroes?

A) Yes, Oracle's Fortune's End, Nullifier, and more can break the tonic's strength buff.

Q) What is the cooldown of the Strongman Tonic?

A) The Strongman Tonic has a 3-second cooldown in Dota 2 7.37b.

Q) Can Rubick steal the Strongman Tonic?

A) No, Rubick cannot steal any of Ringmaster's Souvenir spells. Only the last used main spell can be stolen.

Q) Can Morphling use the Ringmaster's Innate Ability spells?

A) No, Morphling will not receive any Souvenir charges, even if he gets kills while using Ringmaster's morphed form.

