How to romance and marry in Inzoi

Inzoi is one of the latest life simulation titles on the market. One of the key features of the game is the ability to romance and marry. From getting to know each other and planning dates to finally proposing to your desired Zoi, every step of this process feels real and personal.

Ad

This article explains how you can romance a Zoi and marry them.

How to romance in Inzoi

To begin a romance in Inzoi, you first need to meet your desired Zoi and start chatting. Use friendly interactions like Humor, Chitchat, and Affection to build up your bond.

When the friendship bar is halfway there, some romantic options will unlock. Start with flirting and paying compliments. Over time, you’ll get more options to develop your connection further.

Ad

Trending

A screenshot from the game trailer (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@inZOI)

Once the romance bar maxes out, you can choose to "Confess Love." Upon doing so, your relationship will advance into the Sweetheart stage, which means your Zois are now officially dating.

Ad

To plan a date, click on the Schedule or Events tab on your phone, pick a proper time, and choose to add an event. There will be three options, one of which is to plan a date. Pick a location and time. Then, set the recommended and prohibited actions to finalize the plan.

How to propose and plan a wedding

Now that you’re in a relationship, you have the option to propose. However, if your bond isn’t strong enough, your partner might reject you. If that occurs, keep strengthening your relationship before trying again. Once they say yes, you’ll get a notification that your Zois are now engaged.

Ad

A screenshot from the game trailer (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@inZOI)

The next big step is to plan your wedding. Navigate through your phone, create a new event, and select "Wedding" to begin preparations. You’ll get to customize stuff like the duration and the dress code. Move on to the next tab and choose the officiant and the guests. You will also have the option to change outfits before the ceremony starts.

Ad

A screenshot from the game trailer (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@inZOI)

There are certain things you need to do at the ceremony to ensure everything goes smoothly. Doing them in the correct order is recommended to prevent glitches. Each action can be triggered manually or set to play in sequence.

Ad

The order is:

Thanking the guests Preparing the officiant’s speech Walking down the aisle Having a few Zois give speeches Exchanging rings Post-ceremony festivities Walking together as newlyweds The first dance

Now that your Zois are happily married in Inzoi, there's plenty more to explore, like building a family, moving into a new home, or simply enjoying life together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.