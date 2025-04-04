How do relationships work in inZOI, and how many types are there?

In inZOI, relationships can be formed by interacting with Zois. Some interactions include an icon next to them that shows which relationship value it impacts. For example, a heart sign may be used to indicate interactions that promote romance; however, this isn't always the case.

Ad

In this guide, you will learn how relationships work in inZOI.

inZOI: How do relationships work

When interacting with a Zoi, you can search for interactions to progress particular types of relationships from the More Actions submenu. Depending on how well the conversations go, any relationship can be either positive or negative, starting from a neutral base. For example, if friendship connections are consistently unsuccessful, a Zoi will eventually turn into an enemy, making them almost hostile.

Ad

Trending

Family- the most important relationship (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

The option with two little individuals in the lower-right corner allows you to view all of your relationships. All of your acquaintances' levels are shown there. Given a Zoi's capacity for complex social interactions, various kinds of relationships can coexist. For instance, you may have a business associate with whom you are not really friendly.

Ad

Types of relationships in inZOI

In the game, relationships can be classified into four categories:

Business: In professional relationships, you may have an excellent colleague or an opponent. It's essential to note that babies and your kids cannot form business partnerships. Friendship: Almost every other Zoi in your town is someone you can become friends with in the future. This will be represented with the color blue. Keep in mind that your Zoi can only have 100 relationships at a time. Information regarding the removal of relationships in the game is currently unavailable. Family: The family bond begins soon after marriage, transitioning from love to a family dynamic by having children, siblings, and other relatives. Love: Regardless of their relationship status, there is the potential to form love relationships between Zois, which implies that infidelity is possible. Only when conversing with other Zois will you be aware of their statuses. When you reach the real love level, options like "engagement" and "marriage" will be offered.

Ad

Also read: How to manipulate objects in inZOI

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.