If you're looking to manipulate objects in Inzoi — whether to place furniture exactly where you want it or fine-tune your designs — the game offers some degree of flexibility. While it doesn’t have the same level of free object manipulation seen in games like The Sims (at least not yet), there are ways to bypass the default grid restrictions.

With a few simple tricks, you can freely move, rotate, and stack objects to get the perfect layout for your builds.

Steps to manipulate objects in Inzoi

A still showcasing how to manipulate objects in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Moving and placing objects freely

By default, Inzoi has a grid-based layout for object placement, snapping furniture and decorations into preset positions. Holding down Alt when moving an object disables this snap temporarily so that you can move items anywhere, such as inside a wall or wedged tightly against other pieces of furniture. This makes it much easier to design natural looking areas without strict gaps.

If you wish to rotate an object past the default 45-degree increments, you can also press Alt while rotating to allow free rotation at any angle. This provides much greater control over how objects are placed into your design. If you wish to have free placement active without needing to hold Alt, just toggle the grid icon at the top of the build mode menu.

Adjusting object size

At the moment, Inzoi doesn’t offer a way to resize objects, unlike The Sims, where you can scale objects using shortcut keys. There’s no axis-based scaling option either, meaning the size of furniture and decor is fixed once placed.

The risks of free placement

While having objects float freely is great for design freedom, it does have its pitfalls. Having items too close to each other or clipping them to walls may form impassable spots where your Zoi becomes wedged. When this occurs, you might be forced to shift objects or reset your character. But when you're just designing a home for aesthetics or photography, these limitations will not be a big issue.

Currently, these are the most effective methods to manipulate objects in Inzoi, although future updates may provide means of accurate object manipulation.

