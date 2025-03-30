5 best beginner's tips before starting Inzoi

Starting Inzoi can feel like stepping into an entirely new world — well, you’re literally building one from scratch. Whether you want to live a quiet life, build a thriving city, or cause absolute chaos, Inzoi lets you shape every detail. But before diving in, there are a few things every player should be aware of.

These best beginner's tips for Inzoi will save you time, make your experience smoother, and help you avoid common mistakes.

Listing 5 best beginner's tips prior to starting Inzoi

1) Explore the game

Exploring the park (Image via Krafton)

The enjoyment comes from discovery, finding surprises, and seeing how your decisions unfold. Unlike other life sims, Inzoi is very interactive; even simple actions can lead to big moments. If you look up every single little detail on the internet, you lose the magic.

If you want to learn a skill, go to the library or make an effort to practice at home. If you want to earn money, try different jobs and see what you like. You also get unlimited free money if you want to skip the hustle. The game rewards curiosity, and there's always something new around the corner. So be ok with trial and error; again, it's all about immersion.

2) Take your time in Character creation

Customize your Zoi to your heart's content (Image via Krafton)

Your Zoi is at the center of your experience. From how they look to how they want to live, whatever you choose dictates their path. But here's the twist: characteristics and aspirational life choices influence gameplay. Selecting a fitness-focused Zoi will help them develop their physical pursuits quickly. If you're looking for a romantic hero or heroine, they'll find relationships more easily.

Moreover, don't hurry the details. You can adjust body proportions, facial features, and even fashion to suit the personality you're creating. The more time you spend crafting your Zoi, the more attached you'll be to their story.

3) Your city is more than a backdrop

Customize the city however you want (Image via Krafton)

Think of the city as your playground: it’s not just somewhere that your Zoi exists. It’s something that you can manipulate and turn into your vision. Through the Manage City function, you can manipulate the environment, develop social norms, and even change the entire atmosphere of the city.

Press M to enter the Edit Map menu and start editing everything. Move trees and change billboards as well as civic policies; it can be anything you want it to be. The best part of this is that your choices impact how your Zois behave. Each time you play, it will feel totally unique.

4) Keep an eye on Karma

Keep your Karma in check (Image via Krafton)

There are consequences for every action in Inzoi, and that’s where Karma comes in. It assesses your Zoi’s moral status, affecting things such as a job offer or a random event in their life. Good actions (blue symbol) yield benefits such as financial luck or health benefits, while bad deeds (denoted with red symbol), such as not getting a job offer or getting involved with the police can be stigmatizing for your Zoi.

If you want to stay on the up-and-up, be nice to everyone else, help people, and stop conspiring. You can also go down the dark path of a villain but expect karma to hit you back. Either way, Karma keeps the experience compelling, making every decision impactful.

5) Use Fast travel and time controls to your advantage

A still from Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Time in Inzoi moves in real-time, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait around. If you need to get somewhere quickly, open the map and select Go Here — your Zoi will automatically use buses in Bliss Bay or subways in Dowon to speed things up.

Also, don’t forget about Fast Forward. Found at the bottom left of the screen, it lets you breeze through slow moments like sleeping or long work shifts. Use it wisely to keep the game flowing without unnecessary downtime.

