How to run from a battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Whether a player forgot to heal or they simply just do not want to waste their time, sometimes players just want to skip a battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, for players who are new to the series, this may be hard to accomplish. This can make for some very frustrating situations when the player is caught off-guard.

Players familiar with the Xenoblade franchise may be aware that there are incredibly strong monsters in some of the franchise's starting areas. Regardless of a sharp level spike, there may be times where the player is caught unaware by an enemy who may be a level or two higher, which can make for a scary situation.

Luckily, the choice to escape from a sticky situation such as what has been described is a fairly simple one to make and act on. Various RPGs give players the chance to escape from battle and, thankfully, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is no different. So how can players make their quick escape from a battle if need be?

Escaping from battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and its reasons

Official artwork for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Given that the battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 take place right on the spot in the overworld rather than on a separate screen like in Pokemon, players can just run away.

Though it may sound ridiculously simple, the simple act of walking away from a monster the player does not wish to fight is the solution to this issue. However, this method may have a bit of a complication to it.

The unfortunate truth is that at times, more specifically in the early game, the player will draw aggression from a monster that will be much faster than them. This can lead to an infuriating situation where the player will fall before they even get the chance to flee. Luckily, there is a workaround for this situation as well.

Players who find themselves in the lair of a foe much more powerful than they anticipated can flee by holding the minus button on their controller. After doing so, they will be prompted with two options on the screen: Give Up and Retry.

Players looking to escape from a standard battle will have to select the "Give Up" option. This will relocate the player and their team to the last discovered landmark. The "Retry" option on the screen will appear as unselectable and this is due to the fact that this option can only be selected in certain boss fights to try them again.

The obvious reason why players would want to escape from a battle is because the monster they are fighting is way too strong for where the player is at. This is surprisingly common in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as having strong monsters in the starting areas gives players a reason to go back to them when they are stronger.

While it may seem unfortunate when a player enters combat with a stronger foe, this does not mean the player's only option is to roll over in defeat. Players looking to avoid confrontation can escape through a simple button input of the minus button to bring up the "Give Up" option, or they can walk away from their assaulter.

