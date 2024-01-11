How to save the game in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a return to form for Ubisoft's iconic action-adventure series in a new 2.5D Metroidvania installment. It throws players into a non-linear world that can take hours to explore. When topped with challenging enemy encounters and skill-demanding platforming sections at every turn, and players will be scrambling to save their progress.

However, the method to do so is not immediately obvious, especially during the game's early hours. This guide showcases how players can save their progress in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown easily.

Use Wak-Wak Trees to save progress in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

These magical trees will soothe Sargon's weariness and repair all wounds (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

Not long after players enter the Lower City for the first time, they will come across a shrub that blossoms into a large tree when interacted with. As explained by the young girl Fariba whom protagonist Sargon comes across, this is a Wak-Wak Tree. These are vessels brimming with Athra - the essence of life - throughout the map of Mount Qaf.

As such, they will replenish Sargon to full health whenever he interacts with them. Additionally, they also save all the progress up to that point. This is key because Prince of Persia The Lost Crown does not have autosave features. Metroidvania games in general have been staying away from that modern game design element due to the non-linear nature of their design, so this is understandable.

But this means that players must remember to manually stop and interact with a Wak-Wak Tree to save progress when they feel it is necessary to do so. As we discussed in our review, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a challenging game after all. Death, even at the hands of common mob enemies, will not be uncommon - especially for new players.

Thankfully, there are ample Wak-Wak Trees scattered around the map, with a few in each biome. For the most part, players will not have to search far to track down a tree to save progress. This is all one needs to know about saving progress in the latest action-adventure game from Ubisoft Montpellier.

The game will be launched on January 18, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meanwhile, the pre-orders are live. Our review is here, so check it out to see what makes this latest offering stand out from the rest of the competition.