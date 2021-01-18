How to select the best loadout in COD Mobile Season 13

COD Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games recently.

It is a battle royale title that is all about surviving till the end by eliminating enemies. Players have to possess both survival and gun skills to claim victory.

The game also offers multiplayer modes with some special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These describe a player’s excellence and skill set.

Of the 85 medals in COD Mobile, 42 can be acquired in the Multiplayer mode. Players can earn them by completing some specific tasks in-game.

The main screen in COD Mobile

But it is crucial to select the best loadout before entering a game in multiplayer mode.

Here are the steps to select the best loadout in COD Mobile Season 13

Step 1: Players can open the game and head to the lobby.

Step 2: They need to click the ‘Loadout’ icon at the bottom of the main screen.

Loadout choices in COD Mobile

Step 3: Users can then select 'Primary Weapon,' where they will find the gun of their choices. After seeing the best gun, they can click 'Equip.'

Step 4: They can select 'Secondary Weapon,' 'Lethal Weapons,' 'Operator Skill,' 'Tactical Weapon' and 'Perks' in the same process.

Here are some tips for selecting the loadout in COD Mobile

Players can use Sentry Gun or VTOL, or any other to earn kills as fast as possible.

They can set the perks in Loadout, allowing them to have high chances of survival throughout the game. The gamer can set it to Vulture, Persistence, and Hardline.

If a player loves to snipe, then he/she should always go for snipers.

Man-O-War, HG 40, ASM 10, Locus, Echo Shotgun are the best guns that users can equip in the loadout.

Lethal and Tactical weapons are equally important if players can use them correctly. So, they must make sure to equip the loadouts with the preferable choices.

