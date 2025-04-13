How to send gifts in Inzoi

Inzoi was recently released in early access, and players are already investing plenty of hours in creating Zois and their schedules. This real-life simulation allows you to build your perfect utopia, where the characters (Zois) can have careers and form relationships with other NPCs.

Ad

As these bonds strengthen over time, they can turn into more than just friendships, leading to consensual relationships and marriages. There will be times when your Zois need to show appreciation to their partners and friends, which can be easily done by sending them presents.

This article will explain everything you need to know about sending gifts in Inzoi.

Guide to sending gifts in Inzoi

The lowest tier of friendship is also eligible for sending gifts in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

The criteria for sending gifts to other Zois in the game is only based on having at least a first-tier Friendship (or any other kind of relationship) with them. The presents are small in size and quite budget-friendly, making it easy for other NPCs to carry them in their bags. They can be bought by accessing your Zoi's phone and heading to their contacts.

Ad

Trending

Select the NPC that you want to give a present to and scroll through the available options. Choose what you want to deliver, and the cost will be deducted automatically from your family funds. Your gift will then soon be delivered to the other Zoi. Keep in mind that the level of relationship that you share with them can change the gifts that appear in the options.

Guide to receiving gifts in Inzoi

You can receive gifts in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Efforts in any relationship go both ways, so if you are sending gifts to other Zois, you deserve to receive some too. Sometimes, you will get notifications that will let you know that a gift has been delivered to your house. They will be kept outside your front door and will always be a surprise so as not to reveal what is inside.

You have the liberty to take the gifts inside the house or let them collect outside. Once you bring them in, open the gifts to see what you have received, and then keep them in a safe place. If any gift is not to your liking, you have the option to delete it or sell it to someone else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Wadhwan A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.