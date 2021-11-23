How to set up split-screen multiplayer in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard and so many other games in the franchise before it featured some form of split-screen gameplay. This option within multiplayer is typically the most sought-after version, just ahead of Zombies in the past, or even the campaign.

While each Call of Duty may change which modes have a split-screen option, the good news is that Call of Duty: Vanguard has one for multiplayer. The choice for local and online play is also present in this year's release, and gamers can select how they want their split-screen experience to go.

Luckily, the process itself is also quick and easy.

Setting up split-screen multiplayer in Call of Duty: Vanguard

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, players must first choose whether they want to play in local or online multiplayer. The odds are that most of them will want to fire up the online multiplayer aspect with a friend.

Once users are in the online multiplayer menu, the next step is to turn on a controller. At this point, they can tap their controller to connect a second player to the system.

On PlayStation, the button is "triangle", and on Xbox, the "Y" is required. Tapping into the lobby will prompt gamers to sign into the system as a second player.

It's entirely possible to sign into a wholly different Xbox Live or PlayStation Network account. If users don't want to go through the trouble of signing into a separate account, then using a guest account is the way to go. Progress will typically be a hassle with the latter option, but it makes the process quick and easy.

Signing in works the same way on local modes for Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the host will make the match this time. In either instance, the host is in control once everyone joins.

Is there split-screen for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for players to enjoy (Image by Activision)

Unfortunately for the PC crowd, there is no option for split-screen in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Considering there is no word on the subject, PC players shouldn't hold their breath.

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are the best ways to run split-screen multiplayer. The previous generation of consoles can also run split-screen in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the experience will be much harder for the hardware, and it won't run as efficiently.

However, the ability is still there for split-screen multiplayer.

