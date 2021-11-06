How to buy Call of Duty Vanguard on PC, PS5, and Xbox One

Sledgehammer Games’ latest Call of Duty game, titled Vanguard, was released on November 5, 2021, and takes the players to experience the tension during World War II.

Call of Duty Vanguard mainly focuses on giving a great story mode alongside a multiplayer mode to enjoy the experience of the game together. The game takes everyone around the global and notable regions like North Africa, Pacific, Eastern and Western Fronts, which can be explored via four protagonists leading the main storyline.

For players who intend to know the story of Call of Duty Vanguard, this article will provide all the buyable options that players from various platforms can use to get their hands on the game.

Where to buy Call of Duty Vanguard

PlayStation

Call of Duty Vanguard is available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via Sony’s PlayStation Store. The following are the prices for each of the editions:

3,999 INR or 59.99 USD for the Base Version

4,999 INR or 69.99 USD for Cross-Gen Edition

6,699 INR or 99.99 USD for the Ultimate Edition

However, players can also buy a physical copy of the game via Amazon at the same price mentioned.

Xbox

Just like PlayStation, Xbox provides Call of Duty Vanguard both last-gen and new-gen consoles with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Xbox’s online store. The pricing for each of the available editions is as follows:

3,999 INR or 59.99 USD for the Base Version

4,999 INR or 69.99 USD for Cross-Gen Edition

6,699 INR or 99.99 USD for the Ultimate Edition

PC

To get Call of Duty Vanguard on PC, players can purchase the game via Battle.Net exclusively and have no access to a physical copy. The pricing for every edition of the game on PC is as follows:

3,999 INR or 59.99 USD for the Base Version

4,999 INR or 69.99 USD for Cross-Gen Edition

6,699 INR or 99.99 USD for the Ultimate Edition

Edited by Yasho Amonkar