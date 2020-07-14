How to setup a custom match in Fortnite Season 3?

Epic Games has been reluctant to give access to private matchmaking on Fortnite in the past, but has recently changed its stance. Now, in order to gain access all you have to do is send an email to tournamentrequests@epicgames.com. If your request is approved, you will be able to host custom Fortnite matches of your own!

While Epic hasn’t officially announced any certain requirements that you need to fulfill, Fortnite gamers on Reddit and YouTube suggest that Epic has indeed started giving them out:

Hence, in order to setup a Fortnite custom match, the first thing you need to do is get access to private matchmaking by sending a ‘tournament proposal’ to the above email ID. Once and if your request is approved, you can follow the guide below to setup custom matches on Fortnite:

Fortnite: How to setup custom matches?

First and foremost, make sure that you have 2FA enabled on your account. Further, all players need to select the same server region and game-mode as the host. Once you have done that, follow the steps below:

1. Select the game-mode you want to play, and then click on the custom match button which should appear on the bottom right of your screen.

2. Select a matchmaking key. The key needs to be entered by all the participants. Further, make sure to hide the password if you are streaming the games. Unwanted people can use it to enter the custom match you have created. The password needs to be between 4-16 characters, cannot contain special characters, and needs to be unique and difficult to guess. Passwords like "1234" will be rejected.

3. Press play, and voila!

Your custom match has been created. You need to wait for all the players to join. Further, a maximum of hundred players can join.

4. The match will start automatically when a hundred players join. The host can also manually start it by clicking on the ‘Start Match’ button.

5. The players who enter the code after the game has been started will not be able to join it, and will receive an error message.

Remember, all the participants need to choose the same game-mode and server region as the host. If they do, there should be no issue!

Otherwise, you can follow the video below for further help. It was originally posted by Jack Truong on YouTube: