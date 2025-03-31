How to share creations in Inzoi

There are numerous possibilities in Inzoi, such as being able to customize your Zois or marrying your loved one. You can also choose from models others have made in case you don't feel like spending time making your own. If you have an idea in mind but don't know how to make it or lack the time to do so, you can take inspiration from others' work and come up with your creation.

In this guide, we explain how to share designs in Inzoi.

How to share designs in Inzoi

Share designs in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

There are a few steps to learning how to share designs in the game:

Create a model

You have many alternatives when you are in the character studio, although the process can be slightly overwhelming. You can share your template with friends and others if you are satisfied with your creation. By clicking the "Upload to Canvas" button in the top-right corner, you can find your projects and those belonging to others here.

Create a KRAFTON ID

By clicking on the "Canvas" button, a pop-up will appear on your screen. You must register or sign in to your Krafton account to view your creations and discover what others are sharing. Either utilize the QR code that shows in the pop-up window or choose the login option.

Share your designs

After logging in, it's time to showcase what you have created. Before sharing, another pop-up will appear, listing some steps to be followed. A title, an outline of your content, and a few images are required – you can choose not to make it too elaborate. You can also use the camera option to experiment with other filters, positions, and expressions.

Creation uploaded

Once all the necessary steps have been completed, you can view your creation in your profile on the web page. To do so, simply visit the Inzoi main page upon launching the game or after uploading your project. You can see others download, like, and comment on your work.

