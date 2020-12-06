How to share and receive jigsaws in Free Fire’s Operation Chrono event?

The developers of Garena Free Fire regularly incorporate new events in the game, which allow users to obtain a variety of items for free. In the recent "Guess the Ambassador," event players stand a chance to obtain the "Baseball Bat – Cyber Swing" by correctly guessing the ambassador.

However, to unlock the answer bar, users are required to receive all the five jigsaw pieces, but many don't know how to do so. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to share and receive jigsaws in Free Fire.

Also read: 30 best stylish guild names for Free Fire in December 2020

Sharing and receiving jigsaws in Free Fire’s Operation Chrono event

It is quite an easy task to share and receive jigsaws. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon located on the right side of the main screen.

Click on the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" tab and open the "Guess the Ambassador" event.

Open the "Guess the Ambassador" event

Advertisement

Step 3: Players would then have to scroll down and click on the "Give Jigsaw Code" option.

Press on the "Give Jigsaw Code"

Step 4: A dialog box will pop-up, asking the players to choose the Jigsaw to share.

Choose the Jigsaw

Advertisement

Step 5: The code will appear on the screen. Tap on the "Copy" button to copy the code.

Tap on the "Copy" button

Players will receive the jigsaw piece after someone adds their code in-game. Hence, users can ask their friends to do so and receive the pieces.

Following are the rules of the event:

Rules of the event

Players will randomly be given one out of five jigsaws.

Collect the missing jigsaws by getting the jigsaw code from a friend.

Once all the jigsaws are collected, the answer bar will be unlocked.

Only one answer is allowed after the answer bar is unlocked.

Players can answer eight more times by sharing the website (one share = one chance to answer)

The answer will only be revealed on December 7th

Also read: How to generate stylish guild names with symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners