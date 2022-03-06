How to shift gears in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 allows players to truly take control of their vehicles with a manual transmission setting.

The majority of cars these days have an automatic transmission. The gear shifts by itself without anything being done by the driver. Manual transmission, however, requires a firm grasp of the stick shift.

This different style of driving can be accessed in GT7. Players are able to shift gears themselves rather than letting the game do it by enabling the option and simply pressing Square or X.

How to manually shift gears in Gran Turismo 7

The faster a car goes, the higher its gear should be set to (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Players need to complete the Music Rally tutorial before manual shifting is allowed. This is the opening segment of Gran Turismo 7, so it won't take long for it to be accessible.

Once Music Rally is done, players can switch from automatic transmission settings to manual transmission settings from the screen before entering a race or in the pause menu.

There is an Assist Settings option that allows for several different toggles. Switching back and forth between automatic and manual gear shifting can be done from this area.

If players are using the default controls for the game, shifting the gear downward can be done by pressing the Square button on the PS4 or PS5 controller. Moving up to the next gear is done with the X button.

How to drive with manual transmission in Gran Turismo 7

A look at the in-game Heads Up Display (Image via Polyphony Digital)

If a player has switched to manual transmission, they will need to know exactly how to operate. Aside from pressing the corresponding buttons, they need to get the timing down.

Always start a race in the lowest gear. Look at the bottom of the HUD frequently to see the MPH and what gear the car is currently in. As the bar fills while the car speeds up, it will flash to indicate it is time to shift gears.

When met with a turn or a jam of cars ahead, the HUD will give a hint of how to shift down a gear. The ideal gear level will always be shown next to the gear the car actually is in.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul