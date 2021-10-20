How to sign up for the Closed Network Test of Elden Ring

Elden Ring fans will get a chance at testing the game with a Closed Network Test come November.

The anticipated action role-playing game released a couple bits of news recently. Elden Ring has been delayed from January 2022 until a month later in February 2022.

Along with that delay, it was announced that Elden Ring would be holding a Closed Network Test. Access isn't guaranteed, but you can sign up for a chance at the Bandai Namco website.

A guide to signing up for the Elden Ring Close Network Test

A successful sign up for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Closed Network Test will be playable in November. Prior to November 1, 2021, you will need to sign up to participate in this pseudo-beta period before Elden Ring arrives in February 2022.

Head over to the Bandai Namco website, and you can begin the sign-up process. The Elden Ring Twitter has been promoting the Closed Network Test ever since the release, so you can follow the link to the site through their tweets.

Once you have gotten to the website to sign up for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, you need to verify your age. It is still considered RP or Rating Pending, but it will more than likely end up as M for Mature.

Next, there is an orange Sign Up button for you to click. Click on that to be taken to the Closed Network Test page. It gives details regarding dates and times, as well as what platforms are available.

The Elden Ring Closed Network Test sign-up page (Image via Bandai Namco)

Select one of the platforms, such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S. Scroll down to check what FromSoftware Inc. titles you have played before, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Scroll down again and enter your email address twice. It says to make sure you can actually receive emails at the email address you provide. That is where the Elden Ring Closed Network Test code will be sent.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING Some challenges are best overcome with cooperation.Register before November 1 and you may be selected to join the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test: eldenring.com/CNT Some challenges are best overcome with cooperation.Register before November 1 and you may be selected to join the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test: eldenring.com/CNT https://t.co/8elCqTAID2

Also Read

Click the captcha to confirm you aren't a robot, and then push the yellow Submit Entry button underneath. Once you have done that, you will be given the message thanking you for signing up.

If you are chosen, you'll get an email with a code that you can enter on the platform you selected. It will be a random selection, so just keep your fingers crossed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu