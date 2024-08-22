How to sign up for FragPunk Closed Beta

FragPunk is all set to enter its closed beta phase in a few months. According to the game's recent X post, the card-based FPS title will enter its closed-beta phase around early October. PC and Xbox players can access the game's heroes, called Lancers, by registering through Steam or the Xbox Insider Program.

Developer Bad Guitar Studio plans to change the standard way players used to enjoy FPS games and revitalize the genre by implementing a fast-paced card-based structure.

We shed some light on how players can sign up for the FragPunk Closed Beta session and join the explosive journey of NeatEase’s unique title.

Note: NetEase's brand new 5v5's Closed Beta keys are not guaranteed since Bad Guitar Studio’s developers will only allow a limited number of players across different regions.

How to get FragPunk Closed Beta access?

As of this writing, players can sign up for the Closed Beta of FragPunk via one of two methods. PC players can navigate to the Steam client and request beta access, while Xbox Series X/S users can join the fray by joining the Xbox Insider Program.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the processes:

For PC

Click on Request access to get your hands on Closed Beta (Image via Bad Guitar Studios || Steam)

Open Steam.

Log in by entering the right credentials.

Navigate to the Store section and search for FragPunk.

Upon opening the title’s page, scroll down until you find the Request Access option.

option. Click on it and wait for the developer team to notify you via email.

There’s another way you can join the Closed Beta: click here to get onto the game's Steam store page and Request Access.

For Xbox

Click on Join to get the title's Closed Beta access (Image via Bad Guitar Studios || Xbox)

Navigate to the Xbox Store.

Search for Xbox Insider Hub and install it.

Click on Join to get access to the Xbox Insider Program.

Upon joining, find the Previews tab and search for FragPunk.

Click on the Join button.

Once you become part of the Xbox Insider Program and join the title page, you’ll be notified via email.

Meanwhile, developers from Bad Guitar Studio will host several community events and activities inside the title to help players get more activation codes for their friends. Keep an eye on the 5v5 card-based shooter’s official forums for further updates regarding the upcoming closed-beta session.

For more news, guides, and features regarding NetEase’s upcoming fast-paced card-based 5v5 Hero shooter, check out Sportskeeda’s FPS page.

