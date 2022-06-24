How to sign up for the Hyenas alpha test

Hyenas was one of the games whose trailers turned the most heads at Summer of Gaming 2022. Many players are now wondering what gameplay is actually like in the space-set team shooter.

The quickest way to see what this game is like is to sign up for its alpha test. This will give players a small taste of what Creative Assembly has planned for this innovative title.

Step-by-step guide to signing up for Hyenas alpha test

Getting signed up for the Hyenas alpha is rather simple. All players need to do is sign up through the game’s official website.

Here are the steps that players can follow to sign up for the alpha:

Go to the Hyenas website.

Click on “Sign up to the alpha.”

Create a Creative Assembly account if not done already.

Answer a small survey.

It is important to note that minimum PC specs will be required to sign up for the alpha test. This shouldn't be an issue for anyone with a relatively modern PC, but it's still something to keep in mind.

Why the game is highly anticipated

Gamers have good reason to be curious about Hyenas. Based on the trailer and information that’s already been released, it looks to have some very interesting gameplay.

Multiplayer will consist of five teams of three duking it out. It won’t be battle royale, although it might certainly feel like it.

Perhaps the most unique feature that the title will have is zero gravity gameplay. The trailer shows what characters are capable of without gravity, but it will be interesting to see how it actually translates into gameplay.

Hyenas also appears to have an intriguing storyline. The game takes place in a universe where billionaire elites have conquered Mars, and Earth is no more.

As a result, it has many Easter eggs and nods to Earth's pop culture. The most notable ones seen in the trailer are the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy reference, a Sony Walkman, a Rubik's Cube, and a figurine of a certain blue hedgehog.

Many pop culture references are present in the game, such as a Rubik's Cube (Image via Creative Assembly)

Believe it or not, there’s a great reason why a Sonic reference appeared in the trailer. Creative Assembly, the visionaries behind Hyenas, are actually a child company of Sega, who is known for making the Sonic games back in the '90s.

The motivation for all the characters in Hyenas is to steal. This new and Americanized Mars has plunderships that serve as malls and carry all of these pop culture collectibles.

The plunderships will serve as the maps for the game. The developers referred to each plundership as a “sandbox playground of interlocking systems, creating endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit.”

Although the title is in early development, it has already been confirmed for release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

