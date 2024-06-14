How to sign up for Marvel Rivals closed beta test (July 2024)

Following a successful closed alpha test in May 2024, the Marvel Rivals closed beta test is now on the horizon. While not all players got access to the previous playtest, developers are looking to ensure a bigger influx of participants on this occasion. The Marvel Rivals closed beta test will arrive in July 2024 for all platforms including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Furthermore, they can expect new heroes and maps. Here's everything to know about the upcoming closed beta test for Marvel Rivals.

How can players sign up for Marvel Rivals closed beta test in July 2024?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Applying for the playtest will be a little different depending on which users' systems.

On PC

With the beta available on Steam, here are the steps to enter the Marvel Rivals upcoming playtest

Log in to your Steam account Navigate to the Marvel Rivals Steam store page Add the game to your Wishlist by clicking the button beneath the media

Previously, the Marvel Rivals alpha playtest required players to fill up a questionnaire. Switching proceedings, Netease has opted for a far more streamlined process this time around. If players are eligible, they will gain access to the game once the playtest goes live.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

To apply for the Marvel Rivals closed beta test on consoles, players have to jump through a few more hoops:

Join the Marvel Rivals official Discord

Enter the questionnaire provided

Console users will follow the same rules as the original PC closed alpha test. Either way, on top of new language options and server regions, players can look forward to these additions over the previous playtest:

New heroes: Adam Warlock and Venom will be playable

Adam Warlock and Venom will be playable New map: Tokyo 2099 Spider Islands is being added to the map roster

Marvel Rivals is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S systems. Check out all the heroes available in the game thus far.