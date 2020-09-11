How to sign-up for Free Fire OB24 Advance Server

Free Fire's latest Advance Server for the OB24 version testing is now live. It was released officially on the 10th September and will be closed on 17th September.

During this period, Free Fire players can try out various new features of the OB24 update in advance by downloading a separate application. Sportskeeda already has a guide which explains the process to download the latest OB24 Advance Server.

However, before you hop into the test servers, signing up for the beta tester form is an essential step for the Advance Server. Therefore, here's a detailed explanation of the sign-up process for the Free Fire Advance Server.

Steps to sign-up for Free Fire's OB24 advance test server

Click here to navigate to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. Scroll down on the webpage and find the 'login to Facebook' button. Tap on it and login through your Facebook account. Give all the required permissions of your account to the application. Download the APK file after the completion of the sign-up process. Log in to the guest account and enjoy the game.

Key points to note

The size of the installation file is around 1.6 GB. Make sure your phone has enough storage space to accommodate it.

Consider redownloading the package, if you face the 'parsing the package' error during installation.

Use only guest account to log in to the advance test servers.

The testing will last till 17th September.

It is crucial to note that you do not need to uninstall the global version of the game. The Free Fire Advance Server account will get deleted after the servers are closed.

This Advance Server might contain various bugs and glitches. Thus, you will have an opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting them to the support team.