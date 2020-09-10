Free Fire OB24 Advance Server for Android: APK download link

The Free Fire developers periodically release an Advance Server for players to test out new features before they are added into the global version of the game.

The developers have now released the Free Fire OB24 Advance server. Selected players will be able to download the APK from the official website since the advance server can hold only a limited number of players.

The Free Fire OB24 Advance Server is available only for the Android platform, and the size of the APK is 994 MB. So, players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space.

In this article, we provide you with a direct download link for the Free Fire OB24 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB24 Advance Server APK Download

Download Link of Free Fire OB24 Advance Server: Click here

Download Link 2: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate the APK file and install it.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can enjoy testing the new features.

If you encounter an error stating that there was an error parsing the package, then you can consider downloading the APK again and following the steps mentioned above.

It is crucial to note that players do not need to uninstall the global version of the game.

The Free Fire Advance Server account will get deleted after the servers are closed. However, the exact date hasn't been revealed yet.

The Advance Server might contain some bugs and glitches, and players will have an opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting them.

