Scout’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Tanmay Scout Singh is one of the most prominent names in the professional PUBG Mobile scene. He streams several games on his YouTube channel, with the focus being on PUBG Mobile.

As the popular battle royale game is now banned in India, Scout yesterday streamed Free Fire and also purchased several in-game items on the stream.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Scout’s Free Fire ID

Scout’s Free Fire ID is 2339156229, and his IGN is ImFakeScout. He is currently not in any clan.

Scout’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Scout has played a total of 13 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5 of them, which equates to a win rate of 38%. He has also notched 76 kills with a K/D ratio of 9.50. In addition, Scout has secured a top-three finish 12 times.

In the duo mode, Scout has played 2 games and has registered 2 kills. He also has 5 solo games to his name, with 10 kills.

Ranked Stats

Scout has played only a handful ranked games. He has played a single squad game and has also played 2 duo games, killing 2 enemies in the latter mode.

Clash Squad Career Stats

Clash Squad Career

Scout has played 8 games in this mode and has maintained a 100% win rate. He has a KDA of 6 in the Clash Squad mode.

He has also played and won a single Clash Squad – Ranked game, racking up 8 kills in the lone game.

Scout’s YouTube channel

Scout started his journey on YouTube back in August 2018. Since then, his channel has grown exponentially. He has uploaded a total of 687 videos, which have garnered more than 351 million views combined. Scout has also amassed more than 2.97 million subscribers.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Scout’s social media accounts

Scout is active on Instagram and Twitter.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Twitter profile, click here.

He also has a discord channel. Click here to join the channel.

Scout also streams on Nono TV.

