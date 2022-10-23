How to solve the Bell Symbol puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a sequel to the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence. It follows siblings Amicia and Hugo as they escape their homeland to start a new life in the far south, exploring rich, vibrant cities and regions.

However, Hugo’s curse reawakens once more, and the siblings are forced to flee in the face of imminent ruin in hopes of searching for a mystical island that could hold the key to cleansing Hugo from his curse.

Amicia and Hugo are back into a brutal yet breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.



A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) and PC.



Far across the sea, an island calls...Amicia and Hugo are back into a brutal yet breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) and PC.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch (cloud version) on October 18, 2022, and features gorgeous visuals and a gripping story as you deal with supernatural forces.

A Plague Tale: Requiem - Solving the Bell Symbol puzzle

Amicia and her younger brother, Hugo, in A Plague Tale: Requiem (Image via Asobo Studio)

Relatively early on in A Plague Tale: Requiem, one of the story quests involves the de Rune siblings seeking out Magister Vaudin, who is known to have researched the Prima Macula for centuries prior. However, reaching him is not as straightforward as it seems.

The Magister has locked himself away in a high tower, far from the reach of the soldiers patrolling the area. Furthermore, the entrance to his study is blocked by a Bell Puzzle, and it must be solved to enter his study. Reaching him requires not brute force but a steel mind with clever thinking.

Amicia must stealthily maneuver across multiple soldiers patrolling the area to reach the entrance to the Magister's study. Stealth is highly recommended, as the soldiers can quickly take you out if spotted since you will likely not have any decent armor to tank their hits.

Here's what you need to do to complete the Symbol Bell puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem -

Listen to Lucas's instructions as he points out that the bells are incorrectly arranged, and use the sling to hit the four bells in the correct order as instructed by Lucas to solve the puzzle.

Aim carefully at the bells using the sling and hit them from left to right.

Hit the first bell once.

Hit the second bell thrice.

The third bell must be rung twice.

And finally, the fourth bell must also be struck twice.

Amicia automatically reacts to the bells when struck in the correct order, so don't worry too much about losing focus on your way to solving the puzzle.

The bells are arranged around the Sun in the middle. Going from the left of the Sun, we have:

Jupiter, shaped like a Z

Mars, the next symbol, is denoted by a circle with a line crossing through its center horizontally.

Venus, the third bell, also has a circle denoting it. However, the line crossing through its center is vertical instead.

Mercury, the final bell, has a symbol similar to a circle but with an X on top of it.

That's it! The puzzle has now been solved and will reveal a secret door to the left, revealing Magister Vaudin to Lucas and Amicia. The story of A Plague Tale: Requiem continues from this point and marks the end of the second chapter - Newcomers.

