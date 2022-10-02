5 best gaming laptops to play A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment will soon unlock A Plague Tale: Requiem on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation. The much-anticipated sequel to 2019's Innocence is expected to launch on October 18, letting fans experience a new chapter of Amicia and Hugo's lives.

Based on the game's preliminary preview, Requiem reportedly features steeply enhanced gameplay and design over the original A Plague Tale. Innocence was definitely demanding in terms of hardware, but Requiem is expected to escalate the requirements by a sizeable notch.

One would do well with a modern gaming laptop, featuring one of the latest generation processors and a dedicated GPU unit, for the upcoming action-adventure game. There are quite a few powerful notebooks that one can wishlist for Requiem, and some of the best ones are mentioned below.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are some of the best gaming laptops one can get for A Plague Tale: Requiem

5) Acer Swift X AMD

Swift X offers the power of Intel and AMD CPUs combined with a NVIDIA RTX 3050 or 3050Ti in many options. A Plague Tale: Requiem is expected to do great with Ryzen and Intel processors of the newer generations, alongside a dedicated graphic card from the RTX 30 series.

Swift X can be considered a premium machine with all its features, but some of its models are available at less than $1000, making it slightly budget-friendly for some gamers. It also comes with fast SSD storage, with options to upgrade. The display is great in every aspect, but features only a 14" screen with refresh rates of up to 60 Hz, which may not appeal to many gamers.

The Swift range of laptops from Acer is more suited to creation than gaming. However, it is a powerful notebook that one can grab under $1000 and is capable enough to run A Plague Tale: Requiem at 60 Hz, which is pretty standard for a narrative-driven stealth game.

4) Asus TUF A15 (2022)

Another notebook to consider for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the newest ASUS TUF A15 packs the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB), making it great for rendering the upcoming game at its best.

The Ryzen 7 6800H mobile processor features eight cores, a clock speed of up to 4.70 Hz, and 20 MB cache. The laptop also comes with 16GB of system RAM and 512GB SSD storage, with options to upgrade both. Lastly, the 15.6" IPS display can render refresh rates of up to 144 Hz.

3) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7

One of the best premium laptops to consider, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series of laptops have some of the best features to offer to any gamer. With AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, Legion 5 Pro will be great for rendering every little detail of A Plague Tale: Requiem at high refresh rates. It is also powered by a dedicated card from the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series.

The Legion Pro 5 laptops come with beautiful and crisp 16" WQXGA displays with up to 165 Hz refresh rates. One can also choose to go for the Legion Pro 5 models featuring Intel's 12th generation processors that are capable of supporting a 16" WQHD+ gaming display and up to 240 Hz refresh rates.

2) Razer Blade 14

Razer's most powerful gaming notebook series may not feature a customary 16" display, but is definitely a performance beast. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX alongside powerful video cards from NVIDIA's Geforce RTX 30 series, and comes with 16GB of system RAM and 1TB SSD. The 14" QHD display supports frame rates of up to 165 Hz.

The Razer Blade 14 series falls under the premium kind, and A Plague Tale: Requiem is expected to be able to deliver every frame in crisp detail on such a machine. That said, these laptops will be able to run almost every action-adventure game smoothly, making the series a perfect choice for all hard-core gamers.

1) Dell Alienware M15 R7

The Dell Alienware M15 R7 laptop series offers a myriad of options for gamers. Gamers can defy performance limits in gaming laptops with Dell's offering, which makes Alienware M15 R7 one of the best laptop series for A Plague Tale: Requiem and other next-generation video games.

For starters, one can choose to go for an Intel i9-12900H or an AMD Ryzen 6900HX and club it with an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series video card. Alongside CPU and GPU customization, one can choose RAM capacities of up to 64GB and storage capacities of up to 4TB (SSD).

Alienware M15 R7 laptops feature 15.6" displays, but users can choose between models offering up to 360 Hz refresh rates. Dell also offers a choice with keyboards, letting gamers choose between a simple RGB type or a mechanical one. All of this undoubtedly comes at a hefty price, but the starting rate is pretty decent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far