A Plague Tale: Requiem showcases brand new gameplay featuring Amicia and more

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the latest action-adventure game coming this October 18, 2022. The story will take place right after the events of the previous game that highlighted a world affected by the rat plague. On August 18, a new gameplay overview trailer was released for A Plague Tale: Requiem that shows Amicia and Hugo going on a new journey.

The title was initially shown during The Game Awards 2021 and featured Amicia and Hugo in the 14th century. Despite the duo fighting off the supernatural plague engulfing the lands in the last game, Requiem's reveal highlighted that wasn't the end of the story.

This article will discuss everything that has been revealed regarding the game so far, including the new overview trailer.

Latest A Plague Tale: Requiem trailer shows new gameplay, sets up story for fans

A Plague Tale: Innocence mainly focused on a story that featured two siblings trying to survive in a plague-filled world. With diseases spreading nationwide, people are trying their best to survive the pandemic that only ends with sickness and death.

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM RELEASES IN EXACTLY TWO MONTHS

In the first game, at the end, Amicia and Hugo are able to fight off the plague with the younger brother's power to control rats. However, in the new game's trailer it has been revealed that the plague is still around.

Even though the solution might be as simple as using Hugo's power to get rid of the plague again, the duo is faced with another threat. The more Hugo uses his power, the more it takes a toll on his life. Thus, Amicia and Hugo will be undertaking a journey to look for a mysterious island in an attempt to end Hugo's curse and the plague once and for all.

The gameplay in the new trailer showed off a new crossbow instead of a sling, stealth-based combat, and a world filled with rats. Like the previous game, the players will be pushed to use stealth and their puzzle-solving skills to progress through the story and look for a cure.

PlayStation @PlayStation Only the strong survive. Find out how Amicia and Hugo’s abilities have evolved as the siblings return in A Plague Tale: Requiem: play.st/3K5ckKZ Only the strong survive. Find out how Amicia and Hugo’s abilities have evolved as the siblings return in A Plague Tale: Requiem: play.st/3K5ckKZ https://t.co/w1u2HcqKi2

As for availability, A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on October 18, 2022, and will arrive on all next-gen platforms like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can also enjoy the game on Nintendo Switch with their Cloud Version as well as on PC.

Moreover, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release, and fans will get to enjoy it on their preferred device. As of now, no news on delays has been made regarding this game, so it can be expected that it will be available to players on time.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh