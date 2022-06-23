A Plague Tale: Requiem - Release date revealed, extended gameplay trailer, and more

The release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem was recently announced at the Focus Showcase held by Focus Entertainment. The sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence was first announced at Microsoft's E3 conference in June 2021.

Fans have been privy to a couple of gameplay trailers ever since, with a look at the in-game world and familiar characters.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will have players embark on a brutal journey in a breathtakingly beautiful world with siblings Amicia and Hugo. The growth in their characters is evident from the clips shown. The game will also feature new weapons, landscapes, enemies and more.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will come later this year in October

The hotly anticipated title will be released on October 18 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was also announced that the title is now available for pre-order for the platforms. The game will also be available in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch and Day One with Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The extended gameplay trailer of 12 minutes was shown at the Focus Showcase. The clip begins with Amicia on the swing and Hugo gently pushing her. The atmosphere seems warm, peaceful, and calm, something that is in contrast to the violent gameworld that fans saw in the latest clip at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

The next scene has Amicia and Hugo talking to a stranger about an island when suddenly soldiers appear in search of the former, who has killed several soldiers.

This was important in the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase trailer where Amicia embraced her violent turn, killing a number of her opponents in the hope of bringing the fight to them. There is a sense of guilt pervading A Plague Tale: Requiem, away from Innocence.

While running away from the soldiers, the siblings fall into a red quarry. The structure and soundtrack convey the oppressive ambience of the gameplay sequence.

Players also get a look at the various tricks that they have up their sleeves. Hugo can sense the soldiers ahead with the help of the rats who can sense people's blood.

Hugo's new abilities (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

In the clip, the soldiers mention a faction called The Wall and wonder whether Amicia is a member. Fans also see her killing soldiers by various means, including a crossbow and a blade. Throughout the sequence, Amicia is hurt in the head and Hugo periodically warns her to be careful. She also suffers at times from disorientation and bleeding.

As she grows weak, Hugo calls forth the legions of rats to take care of the soldiers. Hugo himself falls unconscious as the rats turn around and rush towards the two protagonists and the scene cuts to black. The extended gameplay assured the fans that A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to push forward the legacy of the first title.

The sequel's clip of clearly captures the essence of the relationship between the two, how the two characters have grown to adapt to the world around them with their skills and powers, and how the world itself reacts to the presence of these two. A Plague Tale: Requiem has high expectations to meet, and from the looks of it, the title might just exceed them.

Focus Interactive also confirmed that a Collector's Edition of A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available for purchase. It will contain a resin statue of Amicia and Hugo, Hugo's Feather brooch, a vinyl of the OST, three lithographs, and the game.

