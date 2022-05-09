5 most-anticipated video game sequels to come out in 2022

Video game sequels are a testament to how far a franchise has come. Players spend hours going through an entire experience that leaves them wanting more. Video game developers are always looking to excite fans and critics alike by adding sequels to their titles.

Today, most AAA titles have sequels and prequels that always seem to extend their previous successes. There are lots of video game sequels to popular titles these days, and with more coming, gamers have a lot to enjoy.

Five video game sequels fans can't wait for in 2022

1) Salt and Sacrifice

Taking a page out of both the Dark Souls formula and Metroid, Salt and Sanctuary’s anticipated sequel is one not to miss. Salt and Sacrifice is a side-scrolling RPG game looking to be a smash-hit.

Early reviews are looking good, and the sequel has been praised for its unique style and a narrative plot reminiscent of the Soulsborne franchise. The crafting mechanics add another depth of flavor to the gameplay as well.

Salt and Sacrifice has a stamina bar that is detrimental to combat. The game has a heavy focus on magic and mages, which are tied to the lore itself.

Being a Metroidvania, there is a ton of platforming as well. RPG mechanics allow users to choose their playstyle, providing freedom of gameplay. Salt and Sacrifice will be one to grab after launch on May 10.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Owing to the success of survival-horror games, the team behind A Plague Tale: Innocence is set to release a sequel to their critically acclaimed title. The game was a masterpiece in terms of level and story design, and there have been calls for a sequel ever since its release.

A Plague Tale: Requiem looks to follow the same narrative style as its predecessor and has the dark and grim setting that players are used to. It seems to lean on the survival-horror trope of its predecessor. World design is outstanding.

Users are sure to get lost in the visuals of the title. A Plague Tale: Requiem is sure to be as good as the original and will be released on June 17.

3) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

A cult classic of the horror genre, Senua's Saga continues from its prequel by promising some of the best gameplay and storytelling in the modern gaming era.

Ninja Theory has created a uniquely terrifying video game sequel. The first game's story was phenomenal, and the sequel looks about ready to deliver.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II leans heavily on the psychological horror that fans are accustomed to. This video game sequels is shrouded in mystery, and the challenge of the previous title seems to be part of the sequel.

This title does not have an official release date yet, but with fans speculating that it will be released this year, the next gripping experience from Ninja Theory may not be too far ahead.

4) God of War: Ragnarok

God of War isn’t a particularly new franchise. The major success of the earlier PlayStation consoles can be attributed to the multiple video game sequels of this series.

With a major reboot for the franchise, Santa Monica Studios has transformed God of War to better suit the modern era. The sequel to the widely popular God of War (2018) is set to be released this year.

Ragnarok looks to be a record-breaker on day one and picks up where God of War (2018) left off. The Norse setting for the series has given it a breath of fresh air, and the new vision for the God of War series seems headed in the right direction.

The story has been widely praised, and gamers cannot wait for what they come up with next. Fans are genuinely excited for the upcoming video game sequel, although set release date has not been forthcoming so far.

5) Sniper Elite 5

The popular first-person shooter is making a comeback, and the game looks extremely promising. Fans of the Sniper Elite series will be accustomed to the freedom provided, and they should not expect less from the sequel.

Sniper Elite 5 is set in France during the Second World War and looks at history through a revisionist lens. The story follows the protagonist, Karl Fairburne, who has to take out top military commanders to preserve the sanctity of the free world.

Sniper Elite 5 looks to be a sharpshooter fun ride like its predecessors. Users can take out targets from seemingly impossible distances. The sequel features an all-new 'Invasion' mode, where gamers can invade and take out others snipers.

The Sniper Elite series has always paid close attention to detail, and this video game sequel will release on May 26.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer