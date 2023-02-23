How to solve Like a Dragon Ishin The Mochi Mystery

Like a Dragon Ishin's substory, The Mochi Mystery tasks Sakamoto Ryoma to become a detective and find out which duo stole the mochi. There are a total of five suspects and after talking to all of them, Ryoma has to figure out and point a finger at the two culprits.

Set in the 1860s Edo period of Japan, the Yakuza series spin-off Like a Dragon Ishin by RGG Studios retains the franchise's flavor of serious storytelling while balancing it with light-hearted and comic elements. The Mochi Mystery substory exemplifies this well with the premise of a stolen mochi. This article will take a look at how to solve this mystery and who the culprit is.

How to solve The Mochi Mystery in Like a Dragon Ishin?

You can try out the Mochi Mystery substory after reaching Chapter Three of Like a Dragon Ishin and unlocking access to the Rakunai Region. This particular substory can be found in the Shinmeicho area of Rakunai. You will notice a group of six men huddled in the corner, talking amongst themselves. To start off the substory, simply head to them and interact with the group.

Once you interact, the doshin will tell you about the heinous crime that has been committed. The five men were assigned to clean the doshin station, but two of them seem to have eaten the beautiful daifuku mochi that the doshin was saving all morning. Since he's too upset about the incident, he requests you to talk to the suspects and find out who did it. This will start off the Mochi Mystery substory in Like a Dragon Ishin.

When you start the story, the five men in question will line up against the wall and you will be able to interact and question them about the incident.The five suspects and their answers are as follows,

Higashihara – Blames Kitajima to be the culprit.

– Blames Kitajima to be the culprit. Nishiyama – Blames either Higashihara or Minamino, or could be both as they only had the key.

– Blames either Higashihara or Minamino, or could be both as they only had the key. Nakagawa – Blames Minamino to be the culprit, says Nishiyama is innocent with an alibi.

– Blames Minamino to be the culprit, says Nishiyama is innocent with an alibi. Minamino – Blames Nishiyama to be the culprit.

– Blames Nishiyama to be the culprit. Kitajima – Blames either Nakagawa or Minamino to be the culprit.

After talking to all five and hearing their testimony, go over and speak to the doshin and tell him that you might have figured it out. The culprits are Minamino and Higashihara. Talk to the two to accuse them individually, and then speak to the doshin to confirm your allegations.

After this, the two will plead guilty and apologize to the other three for getting them mixed up in this situation. However, they don't accept their apologies, as Minamino and Higashihara have been dishonest with their friends. The two men then offer to treat their friends to mochi and walk away together as a group of five.

After this, the doshin will reward you with a Godslayer's Talisman, thanking you for your help in solving the matter and will run after the group to join them. Additionally, you will receive 300 Virtue after he joins them, a reward that can be increased if you've purchased a Virtue Boost beforehand.

All in all, The Mochi Mystery is a lighthearted substory that's more about the friendship between the five men than the mochi itself. Like a Dragon Ishin is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

