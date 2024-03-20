How to solve the painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark

While exploring Derceto Manor, players will encounter an odd rot manifesting around the place, which eventually leads to a painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark as well. This seemingly supernatural decay seeps into many objects of the manor, including paintings found in Perosi's Room - also known as Room #6. This is also one part of a greater puzzle found in the same room.

As such, solving the painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark is key to the story's progression. Here's how to do it.

How to complete the painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark

Solution for the painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark (Image via THQ Nordic)

First, players must track down Perosi's room on the First Floor of the manor. It can be entered using the Room #6 key obtained from the Clerk's Office in Chapter 2. Inside, players must look to the right to see a cupboard with many paintings on the adjacent wall.

There are six paintings in total, all of them facing forward. Players can interact with them and flip them over to reveal names of people, namely artists, who resided in Derceto in the past. Some of these paintings - 1, 4, and 5 - have the same rot players may have noticed before. The solution is to align the rot in a line.

Since 1, 4, and 5 have the rot in the correct position, players only need to flip the remaining paintings: 2, 3, and 6. With that done, it should look something like the image above. However, the players are not done. This painting puzzle provides hints for solving another puzzle in the same room concerning the combination of zodiac signs in the drawer.

This is all fans need to know about the Perosi's Room painting rot puzzle in Alone in the Dark. It is also good practice as there are more rot-aligning puzzles scattered in the dozen-or-so-hour-long story campaign of Alone in the Dark to find and solve.

What platforms is Alone in the Dark on?

Alone in the Dark reimagines the classic 1992 game of the same name and pays homage to the beloved cult classic. It is available on most modern platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Since PS4 and Xbox One are legacy consoles, it is understandable that publisher THQ Nordic chose to skip them in favor of the newer platforms. As for the Nintendo Switch, seeing a port to the next-gen successor seems likelier.