How to solve the Secret Tunnel Puzzle in Blue Prince

Blue Prince is a puzzle adventure game developed by Dogubomb and released on April 10, 2025. It is available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The gameplay involves exploring a manor with randomly shifting rooms and solving puzzles placed strategically within the building. The goal of the title is to find room number 46, which is hidden.

In this guide, we will help you solve the Secret Tunnel Puzzle in Blue Prince.

How to locate the Secret Tunnel in Blue Prince

You can draft rooms according to your choice in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

Secrets abound in the Mount Holly Estate in Blue Prince — not just inside the mansion but also on the grounds of the property. For instance, right outside the mansion exists a tunnel harboring a hidden puzzle.

You can draft your rooms in Blue Prince, but note that some rooms change according to the floor plan. In this case, the secret tunnel can only be drafted if you unlock its floor plan.

To find the coveted floor plan, exit the Entrance Hall of the mansion before following the pathway and going down the staircase. From here, take a right, and locate the path blocked by crates. Enter this path with the help of torches, which can be lit with a Burning Glass.

These burning torches will help you reach the end of the pathway and pick up the floor plan. After you get the plan, draft the secret tunnel in one of the perimeter blocks of the mansion.

Once successfully drafted, walk toward the end of the secret tunnel, and you will find the Puzzle Box inside.

How to solve the Puzzle Box in Blue Prince

Before solving the Puzzle, you must learn how it works:

Tap on the purple squares to rotate the other squares surrounding them.

You can only tap on the orange square if it is located between the purple squares. If it is between two purple squares, the orange will be changed into purple.

By tapping on the black square, you can move an entire row to the right side. And the squares that are already on the right side will automatically shift to the left side.

The following are the steps to solve the Secret Tunnel Puzzle Box in Blue Prince, which is in a 3x3 grid:

To shift an entire row to the right, tap on the black square on the puzzle. As a result, the purple square will move automatically to the left.

Then, tap on the middle square on the left to change its color to purple.

Tap on the black square again to move a row to the right side.

Tap on the square to change its color in the upper left corner to purple.

The purple square in the middle left row can be clicked.

Tap on the purple square in the center of the top row.

Tap on the purple square in the upper right corner.

Next, you have to tap on the purple square in the middle right.

Tap on the purple square in the middle of the left corner.

Tap on the purple square located in the lower right corner.

Tap on the square in the middle row, and tap on the purple square.

Tap on the purple square in the center twice.

Tap on the purple square in the upper left corner.

Tap on the purple square in the middle.

Double-tap the purple square in the upper right corner.

Double-tap on the purple in the middle right.

Tap thrice on the purple square in the middle left.

Tap four times on the purple square in the middle right.

Then tap on the heart-shaped icon in each of the four corners.

Note: If by chance you make a mistake while solving the puzzle, you can reset it by tapping on the black square in any of the corners. The box will reset itself, and you can start the puzzle all over again.

Blue Prince Secret Tunnel Puzzle Box Reward

All puzzles in Blue Prince reward you with Allowance Tokens, which provide a persistent upgrade. Solving the Secret Tunnel puzzle will grant you two such Tokens and can benefit you further in the game.

